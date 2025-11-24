Shedeur Sanders Makes Browns History As Kevin Stefanski Makes QB Decision

Shedeur Sanders walked into Week 12 carrying the weight of a rough debut. Fans already saw him thrown into the fire against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. But this was different. This time, he arrived as the starter, not the emergency option. As a result, he walked out of the field with history next to his name.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sanders became the first Cleveland Browns quarterback to win his first career start since 1999. The team had gone 0-17 in those moments. No other franchise had a streak that long.

After that, Sanders added more reasons to pay attention. He threw his first touchdown pass. He kept the game steady. And he guided the Browns to a 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. He went 11 of 20 for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He did not put on a show, but he did enough to let the offense dominate. That is often all Cleveland needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the story looked nothing like this. In Week 11, Dillon Gabriel exited with a concussion, and Sanders had to sub in with no rhythm and no warning. He ended that day going 4 of 16 with 47 passing yards. Everyone in the city of rock and roll saw how tough that spot was. This week told a different story.

In fact, the turnaround started early. Sanders went 7 of 11 in the first half for 127 yards. His best moment came on a 52-yard shot to fellow rookie Isaiah Bond, a throw that set up a score. He did throw one bad interception, but he took only one sack and avoided the meltdown moments that hurt him a week ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

So it was clear what changed the situation. Sanders got a full week of reps. As a result, he looked calm, controlled, and ready. But now the question is simple. Does he keep the job? Kevin Stefanski shared his decision in the post-game.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Stefanski wasn’t clear about Shedeur Sanders’ future

Right after Shedeur Sanders made history, Kevin Stefanski stepped into his post-game presser and refused to commit to anything. He kept his focus narrow.

“I’m not going to get into that. Obviously, I’m proud of him and proud of this offense, and there are a ton of things to learn from, but I’m just going to worry about today.”

Then the mood shifted a bit. Stefanski praised the young quarterback and pointed out the flashes that stood out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You saw a lot of what Shedeur does well on the field today. To make that play off schedule when we were out-manned in protection, get the ball down the field—there’s a lot that he’s doing well, and there’s a lot that he’s working on.”

Yet he still held back on the QB1 call. He simply refused to reveal anything about next week.

Previously, Stefanski made it clear that Dillon Gabriel returns to the top spot once he clears concussion protocol. So right now it seems like Sanders’ run with the starters may be brief. Still, he gave the city of rock and roll something real to think about. His first start left a mark even if no one knows when he gets another shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m always gonna take my time and do what’s best for the football team.”

That is where Stefanski left it. And now, the Dawg Pound will have to wait again for an update on the QB spot.