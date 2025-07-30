Shedeur Sanders Makes Browns Regret QB Decision Immediately as Dillon Gabriel Can’t Impress at Camp

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never seen what Shedeur Sanders is doing this early on in a player’s career,” said former NFL receiver Cecil Shorts on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. And it’s not just all talk. On July 27, what began as a routine red-zone drill quickly turned into a pivotal moment, and the storyline shifted fast. Kenny Pickett, the Browns’ presumed backup with a Super Bowl ring and plenty to prove, tweaked his hamstring mid-rep. The sigh that followed wasn’t just about pain—it was about opportunity. Camp reps are sacred. And Shedeur Sanders? He just got the green light.

Before the weekend, Sanders was just a rookie soaking up limited reps while quoting, “It doesn’t make me feel down or left out because I know who I am as a person.” But when fate cracked the door, he kicked it wide open. “You gotta be ready for everything,” he had said earlier. And he was. After logging what ESPN Cleveland called his “best statistical performance” on Day 4, he returned Tuesday and didn’t miss a throw—9-for-9, two touchdowns, zero interceptions. Head coach Kevin Stefanski still has him running 11-on-11 reps and second-team red zone drills. But it’s hard to miss what’s happening here.

As ESPN Cleveland posted on X, “Day 7 of Browns training camp is a wrap. Here’s how all 3 QBs performed in team drills today.” The numbers said a lot without screaming—and they said enough about where the momentum’s going:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Flacco 3/7 0 0 Shedeur Sanders 6/10 0 0 Dillon Gabriel 6/11 1 0 Kenny Pickett 0/0 0 0

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Pickett’s absence meant nothing but opportunity, and Sanders didn’t blink. He did something new: he took first-team defensive reps for the first time in camp. And he made it count. A deep-shot touchdown to Luke Floriea. Another red-zone strike to Diontae Johnson. Then, when practice wrapped, the rookie didn’t jog to the locker room—he gathered every kid doing media work and posed for a photo.

Previously, on July 29, Berea quieted down. Cleats came off, towels draped shoulders, and quarterbacks strolled to the locker room. All except one. “Practice ended about 10 minutes ago. #Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders still out here,” tweeted insider Brad Stainbrook. Helmet still on, passes still zipping. And that wasn’t a one-off. In minicamp back in June, Fox 8’s John Sabol confirmed Sanders stayed 20 minutes past the final whistle. His mantra? Work—without noise. He even told his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, to stay away from camp. No distractions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s not sugarcoat the subtext. Shedeur Sanders was picked 144th overall. A number he’s been chewing on ever since. He once dreamed of beating his dad’s draft spot. That didn’t happen. But now, after getting overlooked, he’s rewriting the story. Every day he stays late, every snap he maximizes, he makes it a little harder for owner Jimmy Haslam to shrug it off with “(GM) Andrew (Berry) made the call to pick Shedeur.” Because the other rookie? Dillon Gabriel? He’s yet to convince.

Gabriel’s window narrows as Sanders keeps surging

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dillon Gabriel opened Tuesday, July 29, drills with promise. He moved well in the pocket, showcased command, and for a moment, looked poised to string together a solid day. But just as he seemed to gain rhythm, Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell baited him into a costly mistake. The ball hung too long, drifting straight into Mitchell’s hands in the end zone. An easy pick—gift-wrapped. Watching from the sidelines? Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, knowing full well that Cleveland’s QB battle was still wide open. While Gabriel’s résumé includes success across multiple college systems, Shedeur Sanders is doing the one thing that matters in camp: completing passes. His accuracy is steady, and every session has only added to his momentum.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_020

In the rookie faceoff, Sanders has outshone Gabriel. Last Saturday, Sanders went 8-for-11 with three touchdowns and zero turnovers—a dominant day. Gabriel, by contrast, threw 8-for-15 with just one score. Then came Tuesday’s padded practice: Sanders didn’t miss once, going 9-for-9 with two touchdowns. Gabriel was solid but unremarkable—8-for-12 without a score—and the earlier interception to Mitchell only made the gap wider. The numbers don’t lie, and neither does the tape. This energy around Sanders keeps building, while Gabriel’s case feels more like potential waiting for polish.

Now the decision lies with head coach Kevin Stefanski. Radio voice Ken Carman has already made his thoughts public—Sanders is “going to get his chance,” first-team reps or not. But the decision may not rest with Stefanski alone. Haslam’s presence and watchful eye add pressure. With veteran Joe Flacco still the presumed QB1, the second spot—and possibly the final roster slot—is up for grabs. Reputation won’t earn it. Arms will. Sanders is talking loudly with his play, and if that trend continues, the Browns may be forced to rethink the depth chart sooner than expected.