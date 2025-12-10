Shedeur Sanders Makes Final Decision on Browns Exit as Deion Sanders’ Close Friend Slams Kevin Stefanski

Amid growing speculation about Ethan Pocic’s and his own long-term future in Cleveland, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders addressed the uncertainty head-on following the news of the center guard’s season-ending injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I hope he’s here next year. I really do. I’ve gotta make sure I’m around next year too,” Sanders said. The message signaled Sanders’ intention to stay in Cleveland, despite speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the belief to continue with the club, things took a sharp turn when Emmitt Smith, a Hall of Famer and close friend of Deion Sanders, publicly blasted head coach Kevin Stefanski. Smith wrote that Stefanski “hinders players,” accused him of ego-driven decisions, and said great coaches “put their players in position to be successful.”

The criticism intensified scrutiny on Stefanski as the Browns enter a pivotal offseason.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!