brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Shedeur Sanders Makes Final Decision on Browns Exit as Deion Sanders’ Close Friend Slams Kevin Stefanski

ByDebayan Biswas

Dec 10, 2025 | 1:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Shedeur Sanders Makes Final Decision on Browns Exit as Deion Sanders’ Close Friend Slams Kevin Stefanski

ByDebayan Biswas

Dec 10, 2025 | 1:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Amid growing speculation about Ethan Pocic’s and his own long-term future in Cleveland, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders addressed the uncertainty head-on following the news of the center guard’s season-ending injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I hope he’s here next year. I really do. I’ve gotta make sure I’m around next year too,” Sanders said. The message signaled Sanders’ intention to stay in Cleveland, despite speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the belief to continue with the club, things took a sharp turn when Emmitt Smith, a Hall of Famer and close friend of Deion Sanders, publicly blasted head coach Kevin Stefanski. Smith wrote that Stefanski “hinders players,” accused him of ego-driven decisions, and said great coaches “put their players in position to be successful.” 

The criticism intensified scrutiny on Stefanski as the Browns enter a pivotal offseason.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved