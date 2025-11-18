Shedeur Sanders Matches Unfortunate Joe Burrow Reality in NFL Debut vs Ravens

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, had an unforgettable NFL debut for all the wrong reasons. He struggled in his first appearance in the field against the Baltimore Ravens. But the second reason is far more troubling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following burglaries reported at the homes of high-profile athletes like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, it was revealed that Sanders’ house in the Cleveland suburbs was also broken into while he played against the Ravens in Week 11.

Mike Florio first reported the news. Soon after, other sources confirmed the unfortunate update. Now, this is yet another incident in the growing pattern of burglaries targeting athletes’ homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Months before the incident involving Sanders, Burrow’s Anderson Township home was burglarized in December. Three suspects, Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, and Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, reportedly broke into the house through a bedroom window at the rear of the house. This space didn’t seem to have any cameras.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Bengals DEC 28 December 28, 2024: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow warms up prior to WEEK 17 of the NFL regular season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kevin Schultz/CSM Credit Image: Kevin Schultz/Cal Media Cincinnati Ohio USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241228_zma_c04_040.jpg KevinxSchultzx csmphotothree337895

The suspects reportedly stole designer luggage, wristwatches, and jewelry worth nearly $300,000. Fortunately, Burrow wasn’t home. He was occupied with his game against the Dallas Cowboys. It was tough for the QB to process the news when he found out about it in the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was his girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, who was the first to discover the burglary. As per sources, the suspects are currently in talks with federal prosecutors for a plea deal. Now, for Sanders, there are no further updates on what has been stolen or whether any valuable items are missing.

He is yet to comment on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The league has also taken these recent burglaries seriously. Earlier, they had even sent out a memo warning about “skilled” criminals targeting celebrity athletes’ homes. This came after similar incidents took place at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ and tight end Travis Kelce’s residences.

The league wrote, “law enforcement officials have noted these groups appear to exploit team schedules to target athletes’ homes on game days.”

It could be distressing for Sanders to learn about the burglary after he had a tough game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur Sanders had a brutally honest response after the 23-16 loss to the Ravens

The fan-favorite Sanders has been campaigning for months to get a chance on the field. That moment came when Browns’ starting QB Dillon Gabriel was placed in the concussion protocol. However, in his first stint, Sanders struggled, completing just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards.

He ended up throwing an interception and was also sacked twice during the game. The Ravens were able to pressure both quarterbacks throughout the game. Later, Sanders didn’t hide his disappointment about his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think I played good,” Sanders shared. “I don’t think I played good at all. I think there’s a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable with even throwing routes with [wide receiver] Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall, we just got to go next week and understand, so that we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do.”

Will he lose the starting job? Perhaps not. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders will start the next game against the Las Vegas Raiders if Gabriel cannot clear protocol.

While Sanders will have another chance, the rookie is now also dealing with safety concerns and more at his Cleveland home. He will have to remain focused if he hopes for an impactful game in his next opportunity to start the game.