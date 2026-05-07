Shedeur Sanders’ QB1 Status at Browns Takes Another Hit After ESPN Reporter’s Deshaun Watson Claim

Last year, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished the season as the starting quarterback of the Browns. But he was not the initial choice to be a starter. Following Joe Flacco’s departure and both Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson getting injured, Sanders got the chance to start for Cleveland. But with the upcoming season, his chances of returning as QB1 are slowly fading.

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First, veteran Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot presented her opinion that Watson should be the starter, and now ESPN’s Jake Trotter has also joined the list, offering further input on the matter.

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“If you believe in Shedeur and you think there is a path to him becoming your franchise quarterback, I understand obviously taking him. But if you don’t feel that way, and you do take him still, and now you create this training camp circus where everybody is focused on the backup quarterback, which was the case in August last year. And the other part of it that I don’t understand is we’re hearing all this about Deshaun Watson’s gonna start, right? Whether you agree with it or not, it’s coming from somewhere.”

Head coach Todd Monken proposed the competition. According to him, the one who performs best in the OTAs, minicamp, and summer training will earn the title of starter. There will be no favoritism. Unfortunately, there seems to be favoritism, which is why Deshaun Watson’s name is continuously coming up as the starter.

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Moreover, the same situation occurred last season when the franchise drafted Sanders. Last year, it was between Sanders, Flacco, and Gabriel. Flacco became QB1 because of his experience and performance. But doing the same thing again does not sit well with Trotter.

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“And I just don’t understand why you would go through the pomp and circumstance and the distraction of taking Shedeur, yet clearly you don’t think he is the guy,” said Jake Trotter. “Because you would not be thinking about starting Deshaun Watson if you thought Shedeur Sanders had a chance to be the guy. Again, I don’t understand the inconsistency with how they handle that situation.”

Recent reports from Mary Kay Cabot clearly indicate that Watson is the starting QB and Sanders is the backup.

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Shedeur Sanders is walking on thin ice

Despite coming off a Pro Bowl selection, Shedeur Sanders’ rookie season was not that remarkable. In 7 starts, he recorded 1,400 passing yards and 7 touchdowns. He threw 10 interceptions and completed only 56.6% of his passes. It earned him a low QBR of 18.9. Following that underwhelming season, NFL analyst Nate Davis believes that the quarterback needs to have a standout season to prove his potential.

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“Sanders is merely a former fifth-rounder despite the ability he showcased in college and flashed as a rookie,” wrote Nate Davis. “They’re now currently locked in a battle for the QB1 job, Watson perhaps pulling ahead even as new head coach, Todd Monken, keeps mum.”

Imago Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders 12 points out directions as he warms up for the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday November 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20251116101 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Between 2023 and 2024, Sanders played 24 games, adding 7,364 passing yards with a 71.8% completion rate. Despite his record for the Colorado Buffaloes, the team only selected him in the fifth round at No. 144. Compared to him, 30-year-old Deshaun Watson is a first-rounder. So, not only in experience, but also in terms of being picked, Watson is miles ahead of Sanders.

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The head coach may well have made his decision regarding the quarterbacks but is refraining from saying so now. While everything points to Watson being a starter, there is one thing in favor of Sanders—his fitness. In his four years at Cleveland, Watson has only played 19 games. For the most part, injuries plagued his career, including last season.