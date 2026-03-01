Shedeur Sanders Receives Bad News After Todd Monken Declares Open Browns QB Competition

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250823_kab_bk4_042

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250823_kab_bk4_042

Essentials Inside The Story Browns are heading into camp with a real quarterback battle.

Several viable options are pushing for the starting job.

There’s growing pressure around Cleveland’s QB situation.

After a rookie season that showed flashes of brilliance, Shedeur Sanders is starting back at square one. With multiple potential starting quarterbacks on the roster, the Browns are heading into the season with a legitimate competition for the top job. And Head Coach Todd Monken has made it very clear that no one is given the starting position; it has to be earned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know why it wouldn’t be an open competition,” Monken said. “I don’t mean that…harshly, but I don’t think there’s enough on film over the last couple years one way or the other to say, boy, we have our starter at quarterback yet, whether internally or externally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders played in eight games, starting seven of them. He finished his rookie season with a 3-4 record while amassing 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns. While his performances impressed the new head coach, Monken is still keeping the competition wide open.

That hasn’t stopped him from openly praising Sanders’ talent, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I see in Shedeur is elite playmaking ability. It’s in him,” Monken said via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed toward the end of the year that he can handle the pressure. He looked comfortable and competent, showing the world that he can indeed be an option. However, the competition during the training camps is going to be tough, and the outcome remains uncertain.

At the moment, the advantage seems to be with Deshaun Watson. He is still under his five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. And let’s not forget, Dillon Gabriel is also an option for Monken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last January, he had surgery following a re-rupture of his right Achilles tendon, which forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. Notably, Watson is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the season after dealing with an Achilles injury.

For now, the Browns still see Watson as a real option to start. However, there have also been whispers that retirement could become a topic if he doesn’t win the starting job this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen A. Smith’s bold take on the Browns quarterback situation

As the Cleveland Browns head toward the 2026 season with an open quarterback competition, Deshaun Watson is under intense scrutiny. And not everyone is being patient about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back during a segment on First Take.

“My god, how awful can you be? There’s nowhere to go but up,” Smith said on a segment on ESPN’s First Take.

Smith didn’t just criticize Watson without context. He brought up the numbers to explain where his frustration is coming from.

ADVERTISEMENT

“19 starts with 9-10 record, 61% completion, 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 80 passer rating (with the Browns),” Smith added, “I’m thinking about this among at least 50 quarterbacks with at least 500 pass attempts since 2022. He was 42nd in completions, 48th in pass yards per attempts 42nd in passer rating, and the second-worst sack rate behind only Justin Fields.”

After laying out those stats, Smith took it a step further and made a bold suggestion.

‘Let me look on national TV and tell Deshaun Watson this. Considering the situation, combined with the money you still owe if you can’t win the starting job in Cleveland this year, you need to retire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland’s decision is a classic NFL dilemma: banking on the massive financial investment in a veteran like Watson or pivoting to the youth and promise of Sanders. With Watson’s contract and potential retirement whispers adding layers of complexity, this QB battle will define the Browns’ immediate future.