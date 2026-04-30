Shedeur Sanders Receives Bad News as Deshaun Watson Reportedly Leads Browns QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have found a resolution to their quarterback conundrum, which could be disappointing news for sophomore signal-caller Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes product showed glimpses of QB1 potential toward the end of last season. However, during this offseason, Sanders may have fallen down the pecking order to make way for a veteran quarterback who has been out of action over the last two seasons.

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“Deshaun Watson emerged from the Browns’ voluntary minicamp last week with an edge over Shedeur Sanders in the two-man quarterback competition—and has the inside track to be named the Browns QB1, sources tell cleveland.com,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

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This update from Mary Kay Cabot explains how Deshaun Watson has emerged as the favorite to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback in the 2026 season by highlighting how his experience has helped him adapt to Todd Monken’s system. Firstly, the new head coach’s system includes “some of the same spread and other passing concepts” that Watson had during his time in Houston under Tim Kelly, allowing the three-time Pro Bowler to quickly adapt to the new offensive schemes.

These attributes and experience helped Watson to earn more snaps with the first team during 7-on-7 and 11-0n-11 drills during the first day of voluntary minicamp before continuing as the main quarterback with the first team, where he took most of the reps in the red zone and in the two-minute drill. However, the report also highlighted Watson’s effort to familiarize himself with Todd Monken’s methods through this offseason.

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“What’s more, he’s worked hard on his own to study and learn Monken’s offense and is playing fast on the field,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

Furthermore, the Browns’ decision to start Watson also stems from the team having a young offense with many rookies and sophomore players with the potential to start. Like Cleveland’s top three picks from the 2026 draft, ninth overall pick offensive tackle Spencer Fano and the wideout duo of KC Concenpcion (24th pick) and Denzel Boston (39th pick), or the sophomore standouts like tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running back Quinshon Judkins, who impressed with solid rookie performances.

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Hence, someone like Watson, with his 17,904 yards and 123 touchdowns over 73 games, will be paramount to stir this offense in a positive direction in the upcoming season. Furthermore, with the 30-year-old leading the race to secure the QB1 role, Shedeur Sanders will have about six weeks to impress head coach Todd Monken.

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“Todd Monken hopes to declare — or at least identify — his starter by the end of Browns minicamp June 9-11, meaning Sanders has about six weeks to close the gap and try to overtake the former three-time Pro Bowler,” Cabot added. “But he’s got plenty of ground to make up, and will have to dazzle the coaching staff to land atop the depth chart heading into training camp.”

Although Shedeur Sanders still has time to stake his claim for the starting role for the upcoming season, it could very well turn into a near-impossible task for the sophomore. Especially with the Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, himself pushing for Deshaun Watson as the QB1 for 2026.

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“Deshaun has a great chance, a fresh start, an offensive-minded coach who has in his past been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful,” Haslam said at the annual league meeting in Phoenix. “So, Deshaun has a great chance to do that now. We talked to him the other day, and he said he weighs the [least] he has in several years. He’s in great shape, he’ll be [in Cleveland] on April 7 when we start [the offseason workout program]. Let’s see what Deshaun can do. We’re all excited.”

With Watson emerging as the favorite to start for the Cleveland Browns, veteran sports writer Mike Moraitis has suggested a move for Shedeur Sanders, as there are still teams that haven’t rounded out their quarterback rotations for the upcoming season.

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The Packers, Cardinals, and more are deemed possible trade destinations for Shedeur Sanders

Thanks to his proven experience and familiarity with the Todd Monken offense, Shedeur Sanders’ future with the Browns appears to be under a cloud of doubt. Hence, Mike Moraitis of Sporting News has listed possible teams that could use Sanders as a backup quarterback and maximize his talents.

Sander recorded 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season while leading the team to a 3-5 record. While these numbers aren’t top-drawer, the youngster has shown that he isn’t afraid of taking on the big moments and hence could thrive in a competent organization, unlike the Browns. Hence, Moraitis named teams like the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and the Kansas City Chiefs as possible teams that could benefit from Sanders on their roster.

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Teams like the Packers, Chiefs, and Colts have injury-riddled quarterbacks who either missed significant time during the season or are currently dealing with fitness concerns. Green Bay’s Jordan Love missed two games, and hence, now-Miami Dolphins star Malik Willis had to step up while Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones were both ruled out with season-ending injuries. Hence, bringing a quality young talent like Sanders could give their offense another dimension for the 2026 season.

On the other hand, the Jets, Vikings, and the Cardinals are still looking for their franchise quarterbacks and have names like Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, and Jacoby Brissett as their starters. So, adding a dynamic talent like Sanders could add more competition in the QB room and present them the best candidate to take the franchise forward.

With speculation about a trade making the rounds, the remainder of the offseason will be an important one for Shedeur Sanders as he looks to establish himself as a top quarterback in the league.