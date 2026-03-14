Shedeur Sanders Receives Encouraging Update on Browns QB Battle After Cryptic Message on Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story Cleveland front office confirmed that the starting role is an open competition for 2026

Reports suggest Dillon Gabriel is likely to be traded for a draft pick

Sources claiming Sanders "doesn't really know how to watch film

Mixed narratives have followed Shedeur Sanders ever since he stepped into a room with three other quarterbacks in Cleveland. The competition around him was tough, almost ruthless. Especially when he did not even receive first-team reps throughout all of last offseason. But the latest update heading into this season sparks a genuine ray of hope for the young quarterback.

“Last year was a challenge just to be disciplined and be patient. This year, he doesn’t have to be patient. He’s gotta attack that opportunity against, if Deshaun [Watson] is healthy, given his history when he was healthy, it’s gonna be a tough competition for Shedeur [Sanders] to beat him out,” ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi said on March 14.

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But beyond the competition itself, the most notable undercurrent of optimism is relief—the kind that comes from knowing that this year, Cleveland will finally witness a clean, no-nonsense quarterback battle instead of the carefully managed act the organization put on last summer.

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“So it’s gonna be an interesting competition, and I’m glad it more resembles a traditional QB training camp competition rather than that farce we saw last summer,” Grossi added.

At the combine, the Browns’ front office made it crystal clear that the starting role remains an open competition in 2026, and nobody is walking in with the job served to them on a plate. Both General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken drove that message home separately.

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“We expect to have a competitive room like that’s going to be important to us, but what that looks like, I can’t exactly define that as we sit here today,” Berry said at the combine.

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Shedeur Sanders must go out and actively take that competition, per Grossi. The Browns’ quarterback room currently includes Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel. However, reports swirling out of Cleveland suggest that Gabriel is likely on his way out and will likely be traded for a draft pick. The Browns are potentially eyeing Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as a developmental replacement.

That would actually be good news for Sanders. If Gabriel is moved, the race for the starting job narrows significantly. Simpson would not be a genuine threat for the starting role, making it a clear, head-to-head battle between Sanders and Watson. That will be exactly the kind of competition Grossi says will be compelling to watch, provided Watson stays healthy.

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Watson’s contract was recently restructured to clear $34 million in cap space for the Browns. But the veteran quarterback has not taken a single snap in over a year and continues to rehab his Achilles tendon. Despite that, Cleveland has made it known that Watson remains part of their plans for 2026.

“Look, I can never predict the future, but right now we do anticipate him being on the 2026 team. But we have a long way to go before we get to that point with any player,” Berry said in January.

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However, while the door is open for Shedeur Sanders, the noise surrounding him refuses to quiet down. And to address it, the young quarterback dropped a cryptic message that said everything without saying anything at all.

​Shedeur Sanders responds to growing noise with a cryptic message

The Athletic’s Cleveland Browns insider, Jason Lloyd, recently pointed out a significant concern about Sanders. He pointed out that Sanders reportedly struggles to read film properly.

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“Enough people have said things like, ‘Doesn’t watch a ton of film. Doesn’t really know how to watch film. Had to sort of be shown how to watch film. Doesn’t know what he’s looking at on the field. Doesn’t know when he’s hot.’ All this stuff, and people just lost their minds over it,” Lloyd said on 92.3 The Fan.

That report lit a matchstick to a gunpowder trail of criticism that had already been building around Sanders. Those who had long questioned whether he had what it takes to be a starter now had a fresh reason to pile on. So Sanders posted a message without context.

“Learn to value the opinions of those who care about you, not the noise from everyone else,” Sanders wrote on X on March 13.

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The league has not been particularly welcoming to Shedeur Sanders since day one. Some have blamed it on his attitude. Others have already labeled him a bust before he has truly had the chance to start. But there is one thing worth remembering before anyone closes the book on him.

When everything fell apart for the Browns last season, it was their home stadium that loudly called for Sanders to be named the starter. The same crowd that wanted former head coach Kevin Stefanski gone. And he did.

If Cleveland truly wants Sanders to have his shot, then so be it. And if he struggles? Well, what’s one more rough year going to do to a franchise that has already seen plenty of them?