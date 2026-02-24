Shedeur Sanders Receives Vote of Confidence as Browns Eye Another QB at NFL Combine

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers Aug 8, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250808_kdn_db2_311

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders faces uncertain Browns future despite analyst backing

CBS analyst grades Sanders above entire 2026 quarterback class

Mendoza statistical edge fuels debate but fails to sway Shedeur Sanders evaluation

While many view Shedeur Sanders‘ rookie season as a disappointment, one prominent analyst just delivered a stunning endorsement that questions everything about his future with the Browns. CBS analyst Emory Hunt was recently asked whether any 2026 Draft class has a better QB than the 24-year-old on a recent episode of 92.3 The Fan.

“There is not,” said Hunt. “There is not, not even Mendoza. I have a higher grade on Shedeur than I did on anybody in this draft class.”

Hunt’s vote of confidence caught attention precisely because it cut against the growing Mendoza momentum, yet it was not without logic. Strip away last season’s limited snaps, and Sanders still owns a 4,000-yard final college year, a benchmark Fernando Mendoza did not reach despite an impressive rise that only just cleared 3,500 yards.

Mendoza’s 48 touchdowns undeniably pop when stacked against Sanders’ 41, and the cleaner interception profile, four fewer mistakes to Sanders’ 10, strengthens the efficiency argument. Still, Hunt’s stance is telling. Even while acknowledging Mendoza’s statistical advantages, he does not view them as enough to outweigh Sanders’ total command.

When Shedeur, the son of the Super Bowl-winning Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, made it to the draft last season, his late-round pick was a surprise to many. Eventually, he was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. Although he didn’t start initially, he later came as a replacement for Dillon Gabriel.

Carrying the weight of his name, Shedeur was known for elite accuracy (74% completion) in college football. While he displayed flashes of that skill in the NFL, he struggled with a low passer rate and high interceptions (10). He registered 1,400 passing yards from 8 games, but the total pass completion percentage was only 56.6%, which can’t be classified as elite-level quarterback play.

Although he was far from showcasing his full potential with the Browns, Shedeur still had a decent rookie season, and he may establish his credibility in his sophomore year with eight NFL games under his belt. However, it might not be smooth sailing because the Browns might be eyeing another QB option.

Browns keep QB door open despite confidence in Shedeur Sanders

The NFL Scouting Combine offers all teams the opportunity to evaluate the potential future talent they can bring from the draft. With the 2026 NFL Draft set to take place in late April, the Cleveland Browns are determined to add some top prospects to strengthen various positions.

While they are expected to bolster the offensive tackle and wide receiver from their two first-round picks (6 and 24), quarterback is another position they might consider, as reported by The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

“The Browns will talk with quarterback prospects in Indianapolis,” noted Zac recently. “Talk with other teams, too, about potential trades,”

Besides Shedeur, Dillon Gabriel is the other under-contract quarterback option for the Browns at present. But if they target a fresh face in the next draft, Alabama’s Ty Simpson, who is expected to be picked in the first round, could be a viable option.

In free agency, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis is a credible name who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. The franchise reportedly has a strong interest in the 26-year-old. Either way, the arrival of a new quarterback will mean a competition for Shedeur, raising serious questions about his position as a starter.