Shedeur Sanders Reveals if NFL Teams Respect Him Amid Uncertain Browns Future

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders’ early starts changed Cleveland’s QB conversation.

His production and turnovers are now under equal scrutiny.

Browns fans remain firmly behind Shedeur Sanders.

Despite a disappointing 3-13 season, Cleveland Browns fans are finding reasons for optimism in their young core, led by rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The first-year shot-caller has embraced his role as a starter, going 2-4 in his starts and delivering key performances, like the Week 17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. These showings have built confidence in Sanders, who recently sent a clear message to NFL teams about his place in the league.

“I can’t think about what other people’s opinions or what they view me as,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I know the teams that we go against. I know they definitely respect me in a passing game, for sure, but I can’t be accountable for somebody else’s decisions.”

The conviction depicted in these comments stems from Shedeur Sanders’ journey to the starting role in Cleveland. Sanders, after a stellar college career, fell to the 144th pick in the draft and spent the initial part of the 2025 season towards the bottom of the Browns’ quarterback depth chart.

But with injuries and roster moves forcing the hand of head coach Kevin Stefanski, the 23-year-old received his first starting nod in Week 12. Since then, Shedeur Sanders hasn’t looked back and has recorded 1,289 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, he has rushed 18 times for 143 yards and had one score while running the ball.

Although these are encouraging signs, there are still major issues in the rookie quarterback’s game. In these seven games, Sanders’ biggest weaknesses have been his turnovers and his decision-making, as he has thrown 10 interceptions, leading to uncertainty about whether the 23-year-old will continue as the starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot highlighted this issue during her appearance on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show as she spoke about Sanders’ future with the franchise ahead of the last game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I don’t necessarily think that the Bengals game is going to make or break him,” Cabot said. “But here is one of the reigning things I think about Shedeur Sanders: He loves those explosives and to throw the ball deep. But he’s got to find the balance between the explosive shots and not making the poor decisions. That has to be the next step in his development. If he can do that, he’s got a lot of good things to build on.”

While the Cleveland Browns may have their doubts regarding Shedeur Sanders, the rookie quarterback has grown into a favorite among the Dawg Pound. This support was evident as the 23-year-old created a massive buzz on social media with his recent Instagram post.

Fans rally behind Sanders with viral post amid uncertain future

The Cleveland Browns have yet to make a confirmation about the future of Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback for the 2026 season. However, the Cleveland fans have shown their support for the rookie quarterback, as Sanders’ recent Instagram post about the Browns’ victory over the Steelers has gone viral.

After throwing for 186 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the victory, Shedeur Sanders celebrated by posting a photo carousel from the game. Without a caption, the post quickly gained traction with over 329,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans.

These are staggering numbers for a rookie, even considering Shedeur Sanders’ stardom as the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The metrics highlight that the Dawg Pound has found its future star and continues to back the 23-year-old through another disappointing season.