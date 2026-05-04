Shedeur Sanders Reveals Plans to Pursue Further Studies Days After Graduating From Colorado

Shedeur Sanders‘ rookie season didn’t turn heads, but even before his second year in the NFL has started, the 24-year-old has already shown great drive, especially beyond the gridiron. The QB recently earned his degree, and it looks like he is not hitting the brakes anytime soon, after hinting at his roadmap for higher studies.

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“I gotta stack up my real-life chips, I might think about getting my master’s,” said Shedeur on a recent episode of the Studstillviewz YouTube channel. “I don’t know yet. Something I really feel like that would be very effective.”

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The Browns quarterback officially earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder on May 2, 2026. Sanders lined up with his classmates to receive his degree in Sociology.

While he started the collegiate academic journey in January 2021, he finished all the degree requirements in the winter of 2024 with the conclusion of his college football career.

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Despite the pressure of being the starting QB at Colorado and moving into the NFL, Sanders amassed a near-perfect 3.9 GPA in his degree.

Though the fans admired his commitment to earning the degree and the aim for the Master’s, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot aimed a slight dig at him.

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Mary Cabot’s recent remark on Shedeur Sanders’ degree drew backlash

Mary Cabot has been called out by Shedeur Sanders fans for taking a biased stand against the Browns quarterback. She recently posted a fresh article highlighting Shedeur’s new academic milestone. However, her wording in that piece drew sharp criticism.

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“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders returns to Colorado Saturday to receive his diploma,” wrote Cabot on X, linking her new article with a similar title.

Her conflict with Shilo Sanders is well-documented. Now, her comments about Sanders earning a diploma ensure that the controversy further carries on. It all started with her thoughts about Deshaun Watson being the pick to be the Browns QB over Shedeur. However, since she said that, there has been a huge back and forth between her and Shilo.

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After tweeting the sandwich comment, Shilo went on his Twitch stream and stated a few more things.

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“And this is to Mary Kay: If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” Shilo had said on the stream. “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird, like it’s an agenda that you have going on. There’s plenty of women that take reporting football serious and actually do homework and study the game and get the statistics right and get the news right, but with you, it’s so much emotion.”

While this controversy is expected to continue, Sanders will need to focus on the Browns’ training camp. Under the new coach, Todd Monken, the battle of the quarterback race is wide open between Watson and Shedeur, and the coach has yet to pick his QB1.