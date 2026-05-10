Shedeur Sanders Sends 1-Word Message After His $200,000 Luxury Car Creates Unforgettable Moment for High School Kid

Essentials Inside The Story Sanders loaned his $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to Bedford High School senior

Sanders reportedly owned two Maybachs during his college days in Ohio

Entering his second NFL season, Sanders is in a direct competition with Deshaun Watson for the starting job

Ever since arriving in Cleveland, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has never backed away from doing community work and helping others. Recently, he proved his generous nature once again when he turned a high school kid’s prom night into a memorable day with his Mercedes Maybach. Sheduer let a high school kid use his Mercedes Maybach, estimated at $200,000, for his date night to make a flashy entrance, and his actions brought a smile to the couple’s faces.

Reposting, ‘I’m From Cleveland’s’ latest IG post on his story, Shedeur added the word ‘Legendary’ to his own before sharing it with his followers. The original post was captioned, “A Bedford High senior and his date arrived to prom in style thanks to Shedeur Sanders allowing them to use his Maybach for the night ⌚️”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the pictures posted online, Bedford High School senior Marvin Thomas flaunted the car, wearing a sleek green suit. On his side, complementing Marvin was his date, Lamaya, wearing a matching green floor-length off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high split, who sat confidently inside the car while posing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvin’s mother, Arya, shared more pictures from the night, with the caption, “Marvin Thomas Prom 2k26 💎⌚️✨🤩.” Marvin was dressed up in a custom Louis Vuitton from head to toe, including his suit, with a picture from Marvin’s childhood sewn into its inside. His shoes and belt were also LV; meanwhile, his shirt sleeve also had ‘Thomas’ engraved. Though Lamaya’s outfit details aren’t public yet, she looked nothing less than a mesmerizing beauty.

Marvin is the son of Aria Singletary, celebrity assistant of the NBA legend LeBron James and his wife, Gloria James. Acknowledging the Browns’ star’s kindness for giving her son and his date the Maybach for prom night, she thanked Shedeur in a heartfelt Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Special thank you to Shedeur Sanders for allowing our son @marvbowlz300 and his beautiful date Lamaya to use your beautiful Maybach for prom night. Your generosity, kindness, and support helped create an unforgettable experience and a memory he’ll cherish forever. We truly appreciate you for making his night so special. 🖤”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 became a part of Shedeur’s car collection way before he signed his NFL rookie contract. The signal caller reportedly had not one but two Mercedes Maybachs during his college days in Ohio.

Out of the two, he was gifted one due to his NIL agreement with Mercedes. Meanwhile, he bought the second one from his football income. Currently, he only has one Mercedes left in his car collection after giving away the other to his former Ohio teammate Jordan Seaton. Casually gifting a vehicle worth $200k speaks volumes about generosity and compassion.

Shedeur, a fifth-round pick from the 2025 draft, signed his four-year rookie contract for $4.6 million. But, he had more earnings in college football, especially due to the NIL deals, a significant reason why he could afford the car before signing his NFL contract. He reportedly earned approximately $6.5 million in college football.

As he wins hearts off the field, he is facing stiff competition on the field. After completing his rookie season, the 24-year-old is set to enter his second season with the Browns, where he is fighting for the starting position with Deshaun Watson. Amid this competition, an NFL insider believes that the former will be a frontrunner.

NFL Insider thinks Shedeur Sanders is ahead in the QB1 race

In his rookie season, Shedeur competed with Joe Flacco and Dilion Gabriel. But in the second half of the season, he started 7 games, taking the franchise to a 3-4 record following Gabriel’s injury and Flacco’s trade. This season, there is a possibility that he will lead the offense once again, but will face direct competition with three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson.

While many experts have given different opinions about the quarterback competition in Cleveland, Watson is seemingly ahead due to his experience. However, ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes otherwise.

“Whether he is the long-term solution or not is unknown,” said Aaron recently. “But you can’t argue that a full season to see what the Browns have in Shedeur feels like the right move.”

The signal-caller has been working hard this season, while keeping a positive attitude. He is seemingly upbeat to play under the new coach, Todd Monken, as he had nothing but high praise for him.

“Coach Monken’s great and all the other coaches on the staff are extremely great.” said Shedeur during the mini camp in April.

Monken, however, doesn’t favor any quarterback for the starting job as of now. He previously noted that the competition is open and the starter role will be decided on a player’s efforts and performance. Time will tell if the 24-year-old’s hard work will put him ahead in the race or the veteran’s proven experience will carry more weight.