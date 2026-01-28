Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message to Todd Monken as Browns QB Receives Worrying Update on Future

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders reacts as Todd Monken arrives in Cleveland.

Browns offense finished dead last in scoring.

Sanders’ Pro Bowl nod collides with QB uncertainty.

The Cleveland Browns have finally made their choice for head coach, ending weeks of speculation while also putting the spotlight back on quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken will take over as the 19th full-time head coach in team history. The move signals a fresh start for Cleveland as Sanders and the offense face a crucial stretch ahead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Browns announced the hire on Instagram on Wednesday, welcoming Todd Monken back to Cleveland as the franchise’s new head coach. Shedeur Sanders later reposted the announcement on his IG story, adding a three-word message for Browns’ new HC: “Time for work” with fire and watch emojis in the story caption. The caption made it clear Sanders is focused and prepared to move forward under Monken as head coach.

Monken previously served as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2019. The Browns have struggled on offense over the last two seasons, ranking last in points scored. With a quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, Monken has a tough task ahead. Still, Cleveland has an elite defense led by Myles Garrett, the likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team has missed the playoffs for two straight years and posted an 8-26 record since their 2023 postseason run. Improving the offense will be Monken’s priority, but the quarterback situation remains unclear. Sanders showed flashes last season, but consistency has been an issue.

Imago Shedeur Sanders dropped a 3-word message for the Browns’ new HC (Credit: Instagram)

The Browns are starting a new chapter under Todd Monken, with change coming on offense. Shedeur Sanders appears locked in, but nothing is guaranteed. Cleveland’s decisions at quarterback could define the team’s future over the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncertain road ahead for Shedeur Sanders as Browns explore QB options

Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL season with the Cleveland Browns did not go as planned. The former Colorado star had a tough draft experience after slipping to the fifth round, and his rookie year offered limited chances to prove himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sanders did not see the field until Week 11, when fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was sidelined with a concussion. He went on to start seven games, winning two. During that stretch, Sanders threw for about 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While the numbers were not impressive, he showed flashes of potential and even earned a Pro Bowl call, giving Browns fans some hope.

According to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, the Browns are not limiting their options. He reported that the team plans to explore every possible quarterback path, including the draft, free agency, and potential trades.

Cleveland is yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2026 season. Deshaun Watson remains part of the picture, but the team appears open to other options as well. One surprising name being discussed is Jimmy Garoppolo. The two-time Super Bowl champion recently played for the Los Angeles Rams and could be a short-term option for the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at his rookie year in 2014 with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo played six games, completing 19 of 27 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions and a passer rating of 101.2. Though his yardage and touchdowns were far lower than Sanders’, Garoppolo’s efficiency and game management stood out, and he also contributed behind the scenes by helping prepare the defense for playoff opponents.

Comparing the two, Sanders clearly had higher raw production, while Garoppolo demonstrated experience, poise, and low-risk play. This contrast explains why the Browns might still consider a veteran like Garoppolo: he could provide stability while Sanders continues to develop.

As the Browns enter a new era under Todd Monken, the quarterback decision remains crucial. Balancing Sanders’ potential with Garoppolo’s experience could define Cleveland’s offense, making 2026 a pivotal season for both the team and its young quarterback.