Shedeur Sanders Shares Pro Bowl Update as Browns QB Sent Strong Message on NFL Honor

The NFL has been taking quite a bit of heat ever since Shedeur Sanders’ inclusion in this year’s Pro Bowl. It’s warranted, arguably, since the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback hasn’t even started 50% of the regular-season games. Anyway, it doesn’t look like the QB is losing his sleep over all the criticism, as he took to Instagram to make his Pro Bowl announcement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Sanders captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…