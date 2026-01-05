Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out on Fighting Multiple Battles as Browns Rookie After Honest Admission on Kevin Stefanski

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders explained his headspace after Cleveland’s season-ending win.

Sanders stabilized the Browns’ offense down the final stretch.

Kevin Stefanski’s firing changes how Sanders’ rookie rise will be viewed.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has found his place within the Cleveland Browns after experiencing his breakthrough season with the franchise. The Browns ended their season with a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was not easy, especially for Sanders. After the game, he spoke about his struggles and how he overcame them during the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve been dealing with a lot, spiritually,” said Shedeur Sanders during the postgame press conference, via 92.3 The Fan on X. “Different battles that I just had to overcome. That’s why my body language, everything was off. That’s what it was. And we get into halftime; we got into locker room, and close teammates and close friends was like, ‘Nah, bro, get back to being you.’ So it was that words of encouragement, it was that shoulder to lean on, that you need in them crucial moments. So then, as you see, right back after halftime, we start getting our rhythm, we start being nice. So I think today, overall, mentally, we won different battles. I think we won, mentally.”

Sanders spoke about the difference between their last drive a couple of weeks back and in Week 18. There was clearly a change in body language. In Week 16, they lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills, and Sanders was sacked on first down, losing eight yards. During the second down, he almost got sacked but just got rid of the ball in the nick of time. At 3rd-and-32, he threw an incomplete pass and went on to end the play without any points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to that, the last drive against the Bengals was so much better. The quarterback looked sharp. He stood strong in the pocket to throw the ball, helping his team get close to the end zone. The play ended with Andre Smytz’s 49-yard field goal. The Browns were losing 18-17 before the drive, but after the field goal, they won the game 20-18.

Shedeur Sanders finished his rookie season with 56.6% pass completion for 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns, having played eight games. He also carried the ball on 21 occasions for 169 yards and scored one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his season did not disappoint, Sanders still didn’t forget to give credit to his head coach, Kevin Stefanski, for giving him a chance and keeping his faith in him.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur Sanders has nothing but praise for Kevin Stefanski

Sanders got his first real taste of an NFL matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Although QB Dillon Gabriel started the game, a concussion saw him exit it, with Sanders making a short cameo. From the next game onwards, Sanders started seven consecutive games and established himself as a regular starter. While he was QB2, Kevin Stefanski was sure to make him QB1. After the transition, Sanders spoke highly of his HC and how he helped him grow.

“He’s been real tough, real tough,” Sanders made an honest admission about Kevin Stefanski. “It’s good, and I think I grew and learned a lot from him.”

The quarterback also revealed that they had a meaningful conversation before Week 18, showcasing a deep bond between the QB and the HC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This week we had a conversation just about things, and I feel like we grew to understand each other,” said Sanders about Stefanski. “This one means a lot.”

Week 18 was a crucial game for the Browns in many ways. Firstly, it was the last game of the regular season. Secondly, winning it would ensure a two-game winning streak that they failed to achieve throughout the season. Lastly, the Browns opened their 2025 NFL season by losing to the Bengals, and now they had a chance to even the record. Thankfully, the win made everything come full circle and showcased the growing strength of the Sanders-Stefanski duo.

However, in the aftermath of the 2025 season, the Browns made a significant leadership change. Today, on January 5, 2026, Cleveland officially fired head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons in charge, citing disappointing results over the past two years, including a 5‑12 record in 2025 and 3‑14 in 2024, as reasons for the decision. Stefanski departs with a 45‑56 overall record, two playoff appearances, and two AP NFL Coach of the Year awards, but the franchise decided a new direction was necessary. General manager Andrew Berry will remain with the organization and lead the search for the next head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains uncertain how long the Sanders‑Browns combination will continue in Cleveland amid the coaching change. As Black Monday unfolded, attention turned from just the team’s late‑season win to what the future holds for the Browns’ coaching staff and quarterback room. The win might have offered clarity on Shedeur Sanders’s growth, but with Stefanski’s departure, far less certainty surrounds what comes next in Cleveland.