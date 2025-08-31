Shedeur Sanders Strongly Warns Deion Sanders in Private Chat After Colorado’s Loss

While the game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday began as a disaster for Georgia Tech, they picked up the pace in the second quarter. And that continued all the way through. The result? A 27-20 win for Georgia Tech and a period of deep reflection for the Buffs. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who made his Colorado debut, was a mixed bag: he threw for 159 yards, rushing for 43, and accounted for two touchdowns. And it seems like former Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders was let down.

In a new post by ‘Well Off Media’, Shedeur, who is now with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, was quick to take to the Sanders group chat after CU’s loss. “As SANDERS MEN we have to regroup,” he wrote. Who all were a part of this group? Just the three men: Shedeur, Deion Sanders, and Shilo Sanders. ‘Well Off Media’ captioned the post, “Why @shedeursanders text this is the group chat after we loss yesterday? It’s been a rough couple weeks for the sanders.”

It has indeed been a tough time for the family. In the past few months, they have had to deal with Shedeur’s downward spiral in the NFL draft, and him losing out on the QB1 and QB2 position with the Browns, father Deion Sanders’ recovery from cancer, and Shilo Sanders getting cut by Tampa Bay.

This is the core of the Sanders doctrine. It’s not about wins or losses in isolation. Indeed, it was a call to lock in, to remember who they are and what they’re built for, especially when the world starts to doubt.

While Shedeur and Shilo can’t do much apart from waiting for the right opportunity, ‘Coach Prime’ will likely rip into his team as they are currently 0-1. The team will need to quickly reflect on what went wrong and fill in the holes before their next game against Delaware on September 6.

Doubt, discipline, and diverging paths yet Sanders unite

For Shilo, the struggle is even more personal. His NFL dream hit another brutal hurdle just days prior. Released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a preseason punch led to an ejection and a league fine of $4,669, he needs to think about his future. But he isn’t tense about it. Why? It is because he knows he has other viable career options.

In true Sanders fashion, he has already regrouped, stating on his YouTube channel, “If that’s the NFL, cool, but God’s blessed me with a lot of talents… I feel like in every athlete’s life, it becomes a point where the game ends for you… Basically, every athlete comes to this point where you find yourself without the game of football.” That’s a courageous take. He has also stated that he is open to other career options in the music, modeling, and acting industry in case football doesn’t work out.

“I’m well-versed, and my parents made sure of that,” Shilo said, explaining how changing careers would be comparatively easy for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s the understanding that while jerseys change and roles evolve, the foundation never cracks. And that’s what Deion Sanders aims with the Buffs. So, as the Buffaloes turn the page to host Delaware, they do so with a coach learning on the fly, a new QB finding his voice, and a family legacy reminding them from a group chat that the only loss that truly stings is the one you don’t learn from. Let the Sanders redemption begin. What do you think?