brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Shedeur Sanders’ Subtle Dig at Dillon Gabriel & Sends Strong Demand to Browns Rookies

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Nov 23, 2025 | 9:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Shedeur Sanders’ Subtle Dig at Dillon Gabriel & Sends Strong Demand to Browns Rookies

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Nov 23, 2025 | 9:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders just made his first NFL start and led his team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout the Week 12 game, he mostly played composed and mistake-free football. As such, post-game, he then addressed his critics head-on, saying he proved he could execute despite not receiving first-team reps in the summer. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Everybody starts in different places, and like I said, just because I didn’t get summer reps just because I wasn’t in the best situation,” said Shedeur Sanders. “For me to be prepared and go out there and execute, like from a summer standpoint, that’s how life is. You know, everybody’s not in the best situation. But it’s no excuse. You gotta go out there and perform. There’s no choice, there’s no question. Nobody cares if this was one week of prep… So, a lot of people want to see me fail, and it ain’t gonna happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur Sanders admitted that plenty of people want to see him fail. But he made it clear he doesn’t plan to give them that satisfaction. And yes, his comments came off as a subtle jab at Dillon Gabriel, who saw more early reps under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Sanders’ confidence after one start already has people talking. 

Stay tuned for more updates. This story is still developing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved