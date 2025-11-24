Shedeur Sanders’ Subtle Dig at Dillon Gabriel & Sends Strong Demand to Browns Rookies

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders just made his first NFL start and led his team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout the Week 12 game, he mostly played composed and mistake-free football. As such, post-game, he then addressed his critics head-on, saying he proved he could execute despite not receiving first-team reps in the summer.

“Everybody starts in different places, and like I said, just because I didn’t get summer reps just because I wasn’t in the best situation,” said Shedeur Sanders. “For me to be prepared and go out there and execute, like from a summer standpoint, that’s how life is. You know, everybody’s not in the best situation. But it’s no excuse. You gotta go out there and perform. There’s no choice, there’s no question. Nobody cares if this was one week of prep… So, a lot of people want to see me fail, and it ain’t gonna happen.”

Shedeur Sanders admitted that plenty of people want to see him fail. But he made it clear he doesn’t plan to give them that satisfaction. And yes, his comments came off as a subtle jab at Dillon Gabriel, who saw more early reps under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Sanders’ confidence after one start already has people talking.

Stay tuned for more updates. This story is still developing.