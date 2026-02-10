Shedeur Sanders Suffers Major Blow to Browns’ Future as David Njoku Announces Cleveland Exit After 9 Years

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Quarterback Sheduer Sanders, who’s still finding his rhythm in the league after debuting last year, just dealt a major blow. His teammate, tight end David Njoku, isn’t planning to return as free agency approaches. The 29-year-old played all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

The news of Njoku leaving not only weakens the Browns’ offense but also leaves Sanders short of support. Despite the QB’s limited production last year, Njoku publicly backed him.

“Exceptional,” Njoku said of Sanders. “He’s an exceptional athlete. An exceptional quarterback.”

Meanwhile, Njoku shared a series of pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that summed up his journey with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief (@chiefnjoku) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cleveland, first off I love you,” he wrote. “These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home❤️ #ChiefOut.”

ADVERTISEMENT