Shedeur Sanders Upset at Latest Browns Development as Myles Garrett & More Bid Farewell to Wyatt Teller

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders shares a heartfelt reaction as Wyatt Teller news hits Cleveland.

Teller’s next step remains up in the air heading into the offseason.

Teammates and fans show love for the longtime Browns guard.

Shedeur Sanders didn’t try to hide how he felt when the latest Browns roster news broke, and you could feel the weight of it. As Wyatt Teller quietly decided to step away from Cleveland, emotions poured in. Teller made it official on Instagram, announcing his departure, and it didn’t take long for his teammates to respond. Sanders kept it simple but heartfelt.

“Gonna miss you bro,” Sanders wrote, along with a sad face.

He was one of the first Browns quarterbacks to publicly react. Myles Garrett, who has played seven seasons with Teller, also sent a message, writing, “Love you brotha.”

The reactions made sense. Teller has been a big part of the Cleveland Browns for the last seven years. During the 2025 season, he played alongside Sanders and started all 13 of his games before a reaggravated calf injury in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers cut his season short.

Looking at his contract, he was set to hit free agency in the 2026 offseason. In 2021, Wyatt Teller signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a deal that ran through the 2025 season.

According to an X post from Daniel Oyefusi, Wyatt Teller called it “disappointing” to finish the season on injured reserve, and with free agency approaching, he wasn’t sure what his future in Cleveland would look like.

“I don’t want it to be [my last game], but if it is, it is. I enjoyed my time,” Teller said, as per Oyefusi’s post.

It remains unclear whether the injury or his looming free agency influenced his decision, but Teller took to Instagram to address his departure. He shared a photo with his wife, Carly Teller, and their children, along with a heartfelt message to his fans.

“CLEVELAND, I wish things were different, and this is hard to put into words. When Buffalo traded me to Cleveland seven years ago, I never could have imagined how much this city would mean to me. Ultimately, the Browns took a chance on me that changed the trajectory of my life forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wyatt Teller (@wyattteller)

Teller entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (166th overall) of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He began his rookie season as a depth guard before earning his first start at left guard in Week 10 and holding the job for the final seven games.

Before the 2019 season, Buffalo traded him to the Browns for 2020 fifth and sixth-round picks. His early months with the Browns were spent in a backup role, but once he broke into the starting lineup in Week 9 of his first season there, he never looked back.

Teller solidified his role as the starting right guard and finished his Cleveland tenure with 101 games played and 94 starts across seven seasons.

In his post, he also reflected on major life milestones like proposing to his wife and growing their family, all while building his career in Northeast Ohio. He thanked Browns fans for their constant support throughout his seven-year tenure.

He closed his message with gratitude, writing, “While we are excited and look forward to what the future holds, Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts. As always…Go Browns!”

Fans and friends bid farewell to Wyatt Teller

Once the announcement made its way across teammates’ and fans’ timelines, the reactions followed almost instantly.

Joe Thomas, the Pro Football Hall of Fame former Browns left tackle, shared a heartfelt and slightly humorous message. He wrote, “We’re going to miss you in cle (Cleveland) buddy! Where are you going to be able to duck hunt!!😢”

Other Browns teammates joined in as well. Defensive end Alex Wright kept it short and personal, commenting, “My guy.” Defensive tackle Shelby Harris followed with, “All love brother,” while wide receiver Cedric Tillman added, “Love fam💪🏾.”

The respect for Teller was evident as messages flooded in from across the league and the Browns’ locker room. His departure is just one of many for the team, as the franchise will undergo yet another overhaul on offense. Kevin Stefanski has already been fired, along with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was on the team for only a year.

Fans also flooded the comments to pay tribute to Teller, with one Browns supporter writing, “Thank you for all your contributions on and off the field! I will always be a Teller fan.”

Teller has earned this loyalty. He has grown into one of the most consistent guards in the league, being selected to the Pro Bowl for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023 and earning Second-team All-Pro in consecutive years (2020, 2021). He has been a stabilizing force for the Browns during some of the most competitive years in franchise history.

Among the many messages was one from Gabriella Kreuz, a freelance broadcaster and founder of Love Doesn’t Shove, who wrote: “Wishing you both a bright and prosperous future!! Thank you for being such great ambassadors for the city, not just the team.”

Kreuz’s comment highlighted Teller’s contributions to the Cleveland community. Over the years, Teller remained very involved in the military community in Northern Ohio and supported the Green Beret Foundation, which helped U.S. Army Special Forces families in times of need.

He also wore cleats for the Lindy Infante Foundation during My Cause, My Cleats to help expand access to youth sports.

It’s just another reminder that Teller’s impact in Cleveland went way beyond football.