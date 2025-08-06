Shedeur Sanders Urged to Follow Russell Wilson’s Playbook as Kevin Stefanski Finally Decides Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has been like a puzzle, and Shedeur Sanders may finally have a real shot at solving it. The Browns’ official depth chart had placed Sanders dead last at QB4. He was listed behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel. But as we all know, depth charts don’t always tell the full story. Since getting drafted in April, Shedeur Sanders has fought hard to earn his place. His strong performances in camp, highlighted by crisp throws and solid field awareness, had many calling for him to be higher on the list. But that has not been the case… until recently.

Even with a recent arm soreness issue that cost him valuable reps, Shedeur Sanders bounced back quickly and returned to practice. The timing couldn’t have been better. Why? The Browns’ QB room has been dealing with its fair share of injuries. Pickett has been limited at practice due to a hamstring issue. Gabriel sat out practice with similar tightness in his hamstring. That left Shedeur Sanders, who’s healthy again, in a position to prove himself. And now, he’ll finally get that chance.

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Sanders the starter for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. With regular starters like Flacco expected to play only a few snaps, Sanders should see significant playing time. This is the kind of opportunity that can change careers, and NFL analysts have recently agreed. Enter ESPN’s Peter Schrager, who thinks that Shedeur Sanders is in the perfect position to compete for the starting job. But the catch? Shedeur needs to follow Russell Wilson’s 2012 blueprint. How?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Well, Schrager said, “Watching Russell Wilson in 2012, absolutely light up training camp and then going to the preseason game against the Cowboys and being the best player on the field. Being so good that he was undeniable to that coaching staff that they had to start Russ, who was a day two pick over Matt Flynn… because he won the job.” Schrager compared Shedeur to Wilson, who lit up preseason games so effectively that his team couldn’t ignore him. Schrager wants Shedeur to do the same as he said, “So, Shedeur…go win the job! You’re on national TV, go and light it up.” Another NFL analyst, Emory Hunt, also echoed those thoughts on CBS.

According to Emory Hunt, Sanders has already outperformed Gabriel in practice. But practice isn’t enough, as he said, “We saw this back in 2012 with Russell Wilson. Remember, they had just signed Matt Flynn with a bunch of money, and next thing you know, Russell Wilson, third-round, short guy out of Wisconsin, comes… and makes it undeniable in the preseason game, so where the team was like, “Yo, this is the guy. I don’t care, we pay this guy his money, he needs to start.” So, this is why this is an opportunity for Shedeur.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, in his rookie preseason games, Wilson completed 67.3 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and one interception. He ran for 150 yards and soon became the trust and starter for the Seahawks. Hence, Hunt further added that Sanders must have “the greatest preseason game in football history” to shift the perception of the Browns’ coaching staff. That’s a tall order. But it’s not impossible now for head coach Kevin Stefanski to make his decision on a starting QB.

Has Shedeur Sanders finally ended Kevin Stefanski’s quest for a starting QB?

Kevin Stefanski had recently brought back Tyler Huntley, a familiar face in his system, after spending last year’s training camp with the Browns. With Gabriel and Pickett recovering, Huntley adds veteran depth to the Browns’ roster. But it also signaled that the coaching staff might be playing it safe. Still, all eyes have been on Shedeur Sanders. Getting reps has been a challenge for Shedeur, but he has not backed down from the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With a college career record of 7,364 passing yards, 64 TDs, and a 71.8% completion rate, Shedeur Sanders faced high expectations when he entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick. But the rookie quarterback has handled the pressure to make it on the team’s starting roster with maturity and focus. He has stayed above the noise, even blocking his father, Deion Sanders, from watching practice to avoid distractions and stay focused. That decision raised eyebrows, but it showed his desire to prove himself on his own terms. Now, he might finally get the spotlight.

If Shedeur Sanders can shine against the Carolina Panthers, he could leapfrog Gabriel and possibly even Pickett on the depth chart. Joe Flacco might still be the starter come Week 1, but this preseason run could shape the future. Let’s not forget: many great NFL careers, like that of Russell Wilson, have started with a single breakout preseason performance. Shedeur Sanders has that same chance. Will he make the most of it? Sometimes, being underestimated is the best place to start. So, Shedeur has the golden opportunity with his underdog status in the upcoming preseason game.