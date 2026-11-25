Thanksgiving is a time when families come together, but preparing a holiday meal can also put extra pressure on household budgets. Shedeur Sanders gave some Cleveland families one less thing to worry about this week.

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The Browns quarterback showed up at a local grocery store and paid for shoppers’ purchases, turning an ordinary trip into an unexpected holiday gift.

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Sanders visited Dave’s Market on East 61st Street in Cleveland on Tuesday evening, two days before Thanksgiving. He had wristbands ready for customers whose groceries he planned to cover, but he did not stop there. The quarterback walked through the store, directing more shoppers with full carts toward the checkout lines so he could pay for their food, too.

“I find enjoyment in doing these things and random acts of kindness when people are not even expecting anything,” Sanders told News 5 Cleveland reporter Camryn Justice. “Give everybody something to look forward to, to have hope. In all of our lives, everybody’s going through positives, negatives, all different types of things, and sometimes that random act is just what somebody needs.”

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The gesture quickly caught the attention of customers, many of whom were shopping for the holiday. Sanders took pictures, shook hands, and spoke with people as they realized their grocery bills were being taken care of.

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Sanders invited one shopper, Kandis Maxwell, to the checkout. She was thrilled to meet her favorite Browns quarterback, and the timing made the surprise even more special.

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“I got shocked by my favorite quarterback, Cleveland Browns. He paid for my groceries. God is good,” Maxwell said. “It means a lot. I’m just thankful knowing that it’s just still good people out there, and it just came at a good time, and it was unexpected.”

The reaction did not end at the store. Fans also praised Sanders online, with several pointing to his character and the way he was raised.

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“Dad taught him well,” one supporter wrote.

Another added, “I never played about my QB! So proud of you, Shedeur.”

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Others appreciated the gesture without making it about football. “Now this is beautiful; you never know what people are going through during the holiday season,” one fan commented. Another called Sanders a “class act.”

Sanders has faced plenty of attention throughout his young NFL career, often with conversations about his father, Deion Sanders, and his place in Cleveland’s quarterback plans surrounding him. This time, the focus was on what he chose to do for people in the city he represents.

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And the grocery giveaway was not an isolated effort. In September, Sanders donated 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students at two East Cleveland schools.

The NFL Players Association later named him its Week 3 Community MVP, with a $10,000 donation going to his Legendary Impact Foundation.

Sanders said he chose Tuesday because he knew the store would be busy. However, he stressed that people should give back throughout the year, not just during the holiday season.

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“Why now? I just knew a lot of people would be in the store,” he said.

For the shoppers at Dave’s Market, his visit meant more than a chance to meet an NFL quarterback. It meant heading home with groceries paid for and a little extra room in the budget before Thanksgiving.