Shedeur Sanders Yet to Receive Degree as Colorado Clarifies Browns QB’s Graduation Status

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, now with the Cleveland Browns, walked during Colorado’s commencement events earlier this month, leading many fans, media outlets, and social media accounts to report that he had graduated. However, participating in the ceremony is not quite the same as graduating.

“The school confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on May 14 that Sanders has not obtained his degree yet. Sanders, son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, instead participated in the ceremony before his actual graduation, which students sometimes do if they’re on track to graduate but still need to complete coursework,” as reported by USA Today. Colorado athletics spokesman Steve Hurlbert confirmed that he has not received his degree yet.

“This is extremely common, not just for student-athletes but for many students who want to be a part of the spring commencement ceremony but who might be finishing their course load in the summer or even following fall,” Hurlbert said.

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But there is a reason why the media was so sure about Sanders receiving his degree. On May 2, 2026, during the day of the graduation ceremony, the Colorado Buffaloes’ official social media page posted a video of the 24-year-old with his friends. “Shedeur Sanders securing his degree 🎓”

So, for many, that was enough. Shortly after, reports surfaced that Sanders secured a 3.9 GPA in his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, further confirming the news about his graduation.

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” [We were] thrilled that Shedeur Sanders came back to Boulder to celebrate commencement with his fellow students. “Shedeur completed the requisite number of credits to participate in the spring commencement ceremony on May 2, which is an opportunity available to all CU students who similarly qualify,” Colorado Athletics issued a statement.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104199

However, Sanders isn’t the only NFL player who has not received his degree yet. A similar incident occurred last year when Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter attended the 2025 graduation ceremony. Hunter, who is also from the University of Colorado, was reported by the school to have not actually graduated during that ceremony.

However, since then, the university has declined to clarify whether Hunter received his degree. They cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a federal law that protects students’ academic records from disclosure. In both cases, the university’s social media posts about these players led to speculation that incorrectly stated they had graduated.

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Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State University in 2021. However, two years later, he was transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder before the 2023 season. In April 2025, the Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders as the 144th overall pick, and he is now competing for the QB1 position heading into the 2026 season.

Browns quarterbacks fight for the starting position

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2025 season with a disappointing 5–12 record. Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders was thrust into action late last year as he started the final 7 games, leading to a 3-4 record.

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However, with head coach Todd Monken coming in for the 2026 season, the situation has changed. Shedeur Sanders stands among the top prospects to lead the Browns’ offense for the 2026 season. But Shedeur Sanders will be competing with veteran Deshaun Watson for the starting role, as many analysts and insiders are backing the latter to land the starter role.

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Watson has only played in 19 games since being traded to Cleveland in 2022. He missed the entire 2025 season rehabilitating consecutive Achilles tears. Ahead of the 2026 season, Browns insider Tony Grossi, reported that Watson could land the starting role before Sanders.

“It’s my opinion that Watson will prevail,” said Grossi. “That’s not the coach’s opinion or a source’s opinion. It’s my opinion. That’s what I do. I believe if he’s healthy, he’ll be a better version of himself than we’ve seen yet.”

While many insiders like Grossi indicate Watson has the early edge, Head Coach Todd Monken has been intentionally taking things slow. Monken noted in May that they have only had a handful of on-field practices. “I would love to have that. I’m not there yet,” Monken said. “So, I can’t say that.”

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So, as things stand, there is an uncertainty around who, between Sanders and Watson, will start for the Cleveland Browns in the Week 1 game scheduled against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2026.