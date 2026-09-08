Shilo Sanders Congratulates Shedeur for Making It Through Browns Camp ‘Without Getting Cut’

As a 2nd-year quarterback, Shedeur Sanders spent the entire 2026 offseason battling for the QB1 position at the Cleveland Browns. However, veteran Deshaun Watson stood in front of him and won all the Browns decision-makers’ trust for the job. While the decision may upset Shedeur, his brother, Shilo Sanders, found a sly reason to congratulate the Browns signal-caller.

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“Congratulations, Shedeur. You made it through preseason without getting cut,” Shilo told Shedeur in a video call.

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Shedeur Sanders shares a great camaraderie with his older brother. In fact, both Shedeur and Shilo have spent four years of their collegiate football career playing together. The first stint came when they were with the Jackson State Tigers (2021-2022), which was followed by a time with the Colorado Buffaloes (2023-2024).

Apart from their close bond, they often came out to extend support for each other, and one particular instance this offseason, it was quite visible.

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While Shedeur Sanders was battling for the QB1 position, veteran Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that Deshaun Watson was leading the race. Shilo seemingly felt the reporting wasn’t objective. As a result, he jumped in to pass a snide comment at Cabot.

“Go make a sandwich, Mary,” Shilo wrote on socials.

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Although it created drama and controversy around Shilo Sanders passing a sexist remark on the Browns insider, he also proved that he wouldn’t tolerate anyone counting his brother out. Amid that, Shedeur Sanders remained focused on showing his prowess in the training sessions.

Initially, Deshaun Watson, who has 17,904 passing yards and 123 touchdowns in 73 regular-season games, was deemed the starter for the Browns due to his experience compared to Shedeur Sanders. Yet, the 24-year-old QB made the battle intense.

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He kept on improving and halted the Browns’ stakeholders from making an easy and quick decision on their franchise quarterback for the 2026 season. Till the preseason games, the fight was still on between Shedeur and Deshaun. Head coach Todd Monken, in particular, wanted to assess both of them in a game scenario.

While Deshaun completed 16-of-27 (59.3%) passes for 161 yards, compared to Shedeur’s 15-of-22 pass completion for 153 yards, the Cleveland Browns picked the veteran to lead their offense in the upcoming season.

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“Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points,” Monken said after the QB1 announcement. “I mean, that’s really what it’s about. And felt that way going in the last game but wasn’t sure. And after we talked as a staff and after we relooked at everything, we’re going to go that direction.”

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders had a tough pill to swallow. However, he remains on the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster as the QB2, as the franchise had no plans to cut or trade him away. And heading into the 2026 season, the 24-year-old is very likely to get some snaps as well. And for Todd Monken, Shedeur is seemingly a special talent.

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“I’m excited about the long game for him,” Monken said a few days back. “There are certain things he has to continue to work on, and he’s going to continue to grow leaps and bounds because he’s a sponge — takes it all in, he really does. So, I just think it’s a matter of time before we get a chance to see that.”

And Shilo Sanders just had fun while congratulating Shedeur Sanders with a sarcastic comment on their recent interaction.