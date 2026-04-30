Shilo Sanders Slams Female Browns Reporter for Pushing Deshaun Watson Over Shedeur as Starter

Essentials Inside The Story The franchise is reportedly weighing two primary options for the starting role

The QB debate turned personal after Shedeur’s brother reacted to Hall of Fame journalist's opinion

Shedeur Sanders holds a 3–4 record in seven starts as a rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns have turned the page with a new head coach ahead of the 2026 season, but the franchise’s long-standing quarterback instability is proving to be the same old age roadblock. This time, Shedeur Sanders and Deshuan Watson are in contention for the QB1 spot, and Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot voted for the latter to be a starter. However, Shedeur’s elder brother, Shilo Sanders, didn’t take the opinion kindly.

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“Go make a sandwich, Mary.” said Shilo Sanders on an Instagram post, referring to the Hall of Fame journalist’s comment on a recent episode of the dawgspodcast.

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“I think they should declare him QB1 ASAP and let the first-team offense start to cook. There’s no time to waste,” noted Mary Cabot earlier. “Sanders has about six weeks to close the gap and try to overtake the former three-time Pro Bowler. But he’s got plenty of ground to make up, and will have to dazzle the coaching staff to land atop the depth chart heading into training camp.”

Shilo’s comment drew backlash for being sexist, as he recently blasted the female journalist on Twitch, while defending the remark and questioning Mary’s biased reporting style.

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“If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” said the 26-year-old. “There is plenty of women in this field that take this serious and take reporting football serious and actually do homework in studying the game. But with you so much emotion that I don’t want you to make women look bad when it comes to reporting.”

Meanwhile, the veteran reporter refused to stay quiet and responded to Shilo’s statement.

“I know so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things I’ve been able to do over the years,” said Mary Cabot on 92.3 The Fan. “I’m happy about that.”

Shedeur, a fifth-round pick from the 2025 draft, didn’t play any games till the latter half of the 2025 season as the Browns made Dillion Gabriel QB1, who started over the 24-year-old. Starting 7 games, he had a decent rookie season, as he passed for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns, though his 10 interceptions and low pass completion of 56.6% raised serious questions over his dependability.

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In contrast, Deshuan Watson is a seven-season veteran with three Pro Bowl honors and has also played for the Houston Texans. But he didn’t play a single snap in the 2025 season due to an Achilles tendon injury. Playing 19 games for the Browns since 2022, he has 3,365 passing yards with 61% passing completion, putting him ahead of Shedeur statistically.

Not to mention, his impressive career record with 17,904 passing yards, including two seasons (2018 and 2020) with more than 4,000 yards. Therefore, Mary’s stance holds merit, as Watson’s extensive experience gives him an advantage.

Meanwhile, Mary isn’t the only one who has voiced her opinion about the veteran being the top pick. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam also shared a similar viewpoint at the beginning of the offseason.

“Deshaun has a great chance, fresh start, offensive-minded coach, who has in his past been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful,” said Jimmy to ESPN.

While Monken will take some time and plan a few strategies ahead of the OTAs scheduled for late May, he also shared his thoughts on rookie QB, Taylen Green, who was picked in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Browns coach Tedd Monken is excited to work with new quarterback

The Cleveland Browns picked ten new players from the draft, including QB Taylen Green in the 6th round (182 overall). While the franchise already has three signal callers – Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillion Gabriel, Green will serve as an important depth option in his rookie season. Following the pick in Pittsburgh, Monken reflected on the newest member of the QB room.

“You’re looking for players that have traits, elite traits which he has,” said Monken. “Something you think you can work with and give yourself a chance to develop. You hear some great things from not only when he was at Boise, Arkansas, in terms of how he’s wired, and so we’re just looking forward to get to work with him.”

Green has the size and frame to be an elite professional. Standing at 6 feet and 6 inches, the 23-year-old impressed everyone with his elite speed. He completed a 40-yard dash in just 4.36 seconds at the NFL Combine, leaving a strong impression on the Browns head coach.

Additionally, the 23-year-old maintained a respectable track record in college football, logging 9,662 passing yards from 53 games. Given Monken’s proven experience of working alongside quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Brandon Weeden, he can unlock the rookie’s true potential and turn him into a QB1 prospect in the near future.