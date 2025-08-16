Skip Bayless’ Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward Remark Buries Browns QB’s Last Game Heroic Moment

Last Friday, the Dawg Pound had something fresh to cheer about. Cleveland’s rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders lit up the preseason lights against the Carolina Panthers, putting together a performance that turned heads. He went 14-of-23 for 138 yards, tossing two touchdowns in the process. GM Andrew Berry walked over to him on the sideline and made sure the rookie knew his effort didn’t go unnoticed. “Really, good job,” Berry told Sanders. “I’m proud of you.” For a young quarterback trying to carve out space in the Land, that kind of recognition carries serious weight. However, a single comment turned celebrations into comparisons.

Sanders wasn’t going to let the compliment slide without his own twist. “You’re not fully proud—kind of proud,” he shot back, keeping the exchange light. Berry, however, responded like a seasoned evaluator who knows growth happens in layers. “Look, was it perfect? No, but you made plays, you operated,” Berry said.

“So just stack the next one. Listen, you did a nice job, okay? So just take what you learned from tonight, apply it to the joint practices, and then the next preseason game. Alright? … Really good job.” But just as the city of Rock and Roll started buzzing about its rookie, Skip Bayless jumped in with his trademark hot take.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On X, he wrote, “I like Cam Ward. I just like Shedeur more.” What should have been a night to celebrate quickly shifted into a debate. Fans fired back at Bayless, some at Sanders himself, and suddenly that heroic preseason moment felt buried under comparisons that didn’t need to be made.

AD

Fans take shots at Shedeur Sanders because of Skip Bayless

As soon as Skip Bayless dropped his tweet, the Dog Pound chatter went from hype to heat. Fans didn’t hold back, and some came straight for the Browns’ rookie. “This is how I know ShaDurr sucks,” one wrote bluntly, while another added, “I would bet serious money that Ward is a better NFL QB than Shedeur.” That wave of criticism grew louder if you compare Cam Ward’s preseason debut with that of Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ward played only two series against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backups but moved the chains with poise, connecting with Calvin Ridley three times for 50 yards. With two clutch third-down conversions, he set up a Tony Pollard touchdown—a modest start, but something to build on ahead of the new season.

Then again, the fan debates only got hotter. Many felt Ward already had the inside track to prove himself again, while Sanders might be left waiting. “Was seeing if Shedeur gets some snaps in game 2,” one user commented, while another fired, “How is that working out for you. CAM is starting while Shedeur is 4th string.” The contrast became a rallying cry online, sparking debates that stretched well beyond Bayless’ original post.

Meanwhile, reality hit hard on the Browns’ depth chart. Sanders sits as the fourth quarterback in The Land, trailing veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel. On the other hand, Ward’s name is heating up as a potential QB1 for the Titans after just two preseason outings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ward’s stat sheet against the Falcons wasn’t flashy—just 2-of-7 for 42 yards—but his arm talent showed on a 35-yard strike to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor. Drops from receivers kept him from padding his totals, but NFL fans walked away talking more about his ceiling than his struggles.

Even when the numbers stack side by side, the argument refuses to settle. Ward has gone 7-for-15 across two games with 119 yards, zero touchdowns, and no interceptions. Sanders, on the other hand, logged 14-for-23 with 138 yards and two touchdowns in his lone outing. And one fan insisted, “Cam is by far the better talent. Not even close.” The split opinions have left both fan bases digging in. For now, though, only time will tell which rookie truly takes control of the spotlight.