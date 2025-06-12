Browns Star Calls Joe Burrow ‘B–Tard’ in 4-Word Message After Bengals QB’s Strong Statement

The Cincinnati Bengals are emerging from a 9-8 season that didn’t quite sit right with them. It wasn’t a disastrous year, but it fell short of expectations—and that sting has stuck with them. Rather than dwell on disappointment, though, the team has used it as motivation. As they power through the final week of OTAs, there’s a noticeable fire in the locker room. At the heart of it all is quarterback Joe Burrow, who looks more determined than ever. With every rep and every throw, he’s setting the tone for a Bengals squad hungry to rewrite the script this season.

It seems Burrow is looking forward to one particular matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Dubbed the “Battle of Ohio,” this storied feud runs far deeper than wins and losses. It’s a tug-of-war played 103 times for statewide bragging rights, fueled by history, pride, and generations of passionate fans. From mud-soaked battles in the ’80s to high-octane shootouts in the modern era, Browns vs. Bengals games have rarely disappointed. But it would be safer to say that in recent years, the rivalry has only intensified. With rising stars like Burrow leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl conversation and the Browns boasting one of the league’s most dangerous defenses, every meeting feels like a clash of titans. However, this recent offseason exchange has fueled the fire!

Joe Burrow sent a signed jersey to David Njoku. Along with it, he also left a message for the 28-year-old, which read, “Chiefi see you on the battleground”. Njoku was sidelined for the final six games of the 2024 season after suffering an injury, cutting his campaign short. Before going down, he managed to rack up just over 500 yards and found the end zone five times—a frustrating finish to a year that held much more promise. But it seems the TE is also ready for the battle after returning to full fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He took to his Instagram account to share a story, responding to his rival, Joe Burrow. He shared a photo of the signed jersey and left a message that read, “Thx ya bengal b–tsrd@joeyb_9” Ouch, that’s a pretty intense jab! Although it was playful, both players and fans know the competition will be more intense on Sept. 7 at Huntington Bank Field in Week 1.

Last time, the Bengals stumbled out of the gate, dropping their first three games and raising early concerns about the season’s direction. But as the weeks rolled on, momentum began to shift. Joe Burrow rallied the team late in the year, guiding Cincinnati to an impressive five-game win streak. Their playoff push hit a high note with a clutch win over the Steelers, bringing their record to 9-8. But just a day later, the Broncos secured a victory of their own, officially closing the door on Burrow’s postseason hopes. But the 28-year-old is determined to reach the playoffs in the 2025 season and is working extra hard in practice.

Joe Burrow is determined to mend his mistakes from last season

So, what was the biggest highlight during the OTAs for the Bengals? It started with Joe Burrow targeting tight end Mike Gesicki on a routine play. But cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt wasn’t having it—he made an athletic leap and snatched the ball for an interception. Rather than shrug it off, Burrow responded the only way he knows how: with fire. On the very next series, he launched a 70-yard bomb to Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown that lit up the field. According to Tee Higgins, that throw wasn’t just about making a play—it was Burrow’s way of sending a message.

In a recent YouTube video from Cincinnati Bengals Talk, reporters caught up with Tee Higgins to chat about the team’s offseason grind heading into 2025. During the conversation, one moment in particular came up—the interception by Cam Taylor-Britt during OTAs. With a smile, a reporter leaned in and asked Higgins about that pick, clearly referring to the play that had sparked a bit of fire in Joe Burrow just moments later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Joe threw a pick today. On the next play, he threw like a 70-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr. When he throws one, do you know that something’s coming on the next play?” asked the reporter. However, Heggins was quick to respond and said, “I knew he was pissed off when he threw that pick. I didn’t know what was coming. I didn’t even see him give Ja’Marr that route, but I just looked up, the balls in there, Ja’Marr was catching it.” Higgins went on to explain that when things don’t break Burrow’s way, he doesn’t just brush it off—he gets fired up.

That competitive edge often leads to something big, like the deep strike to Chase that followed the interception. According to Higgins, that kind of response is classic Burrow. It’s exactly the mentality that’s giving Bengals fans reason to believe heading into 2025, especially after the chemistry Burrow and Chase showed last season. They connected for 127 catches for 1708 yards and 17 TDs. In addition, the 28-year-old QB has taken responsibility for failing his team last season. However, he is determined to turn things around this year. Do you think Joe Burrow can break his records again this year?