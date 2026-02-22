Browns Star Gets Worrying Career Update After Derrick Henry Collision Ended LB’s Season

The Cleveland Browns linebacker, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 and emerged as a cornerstone of the team’s defense, hasn’t taken the field since a frightening collision with Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry in October 2024. He was carted off the field that day and went on to miss the rest of that season, along with the entire 2025 campaign. While many expected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to bounce back, the latest reports suggest the Browns may have to move forward without him.

“Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) is ‘doubtful at best’ to play again, per @MaryKayCabot,” Underdog NFL shared on X.

Cleveland may have secured a 29-24 win over its AFC rival on October 27, 2024, but Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah walked away with the biggest loss.

The third-quarter hit by Derrick Henry left his neck compressed, with the medical team rushing to his side. They carted him off the field and later admitted him to the team’s medical center. At the time, he could feel all his limbs and was even released after an overnight evaluation.

But the injury was severe enough to limit Koramoah’s play to eight games that year. General manager Andrew Berry showed support following the incident and refrained from making any predictions on the linebacker’s future.

“But we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery,” he added.

After placing him on injured reserve just after the incident, the Browns confirmed in May that Koramoah would sit out the 2025 season. The news was downright cruel because the 26-year-old was coming off a breakthrough 2023 season, which even bagged him a Pro Bowl selection.

He amassed 101 total tackles and 3.5 sacks that year, prompting Cleveland to reward him with a contract extension in August 2024.

The three-year, $12.5 million deal carried $20 million in guarantees. As the contract remains valid, Koramoah will likely earn $11.03 in salary this year. In his four seasons, the former second-round pick out of Notre Dame amassed 308 tackles and eight sacks.

His career was indeed taking off until the mishap turned its course. Despite everything, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is grateful for all that he has achieved.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sends emotional message after season-ending setback

With another season behind, Cleveland fans thought they would at least hear about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s progress. Only the news was not what they had expected. Watching a player hang up his cleats in his prime is always a hard pill to swallow. While Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t likely hit the field again, his message ahead of the 2025 season shows his mindset and respect for the game and everyone involved.

Imago Credtit: Via X @owu3.0

“While I won’t suit up this season, I’m focused on what I can control—my healing, my mindset, and my faith,” he wrote. “The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps. I’ve given my heart to this game. I don’t know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field. Love always, JOK.”

He also thanked the Browns’ fanbase and other admirers across the world for being patient with him throughout his medical adversity. The linebacker noted how his relationship with them went beyond him just being a player. He admitted to being loved as a “brother and a young man with purpose.”

“I’m grateful to the Browns organization for their full support and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery,” he added.

Amid Koramoah’s potential exit, the Browns have a new rising star on that side of the ball. It’s none other than UCLA standout Carson Schwesinger, who took the league by storm in his very first year. The team drafted him last year, and the move paid off. He posted 156 tackles and eleven tackles for loss while also adding 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions, and three passes defended.

Since 1999, no other linebacker has matched his 2025 elite production. Unsurprisingly, his phenomenal rookie performance earned him the 2025 Rookie Defensive Player of the Year title.

While Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s update raises concerns about Cleveland’s defensive future, Schwesinger’s arrival has offset some of the blow. For now, the franchise awaits any medical confirmation so that it can make changes to the roster accordingly.

With the free agency window and draft season around the corner, clarity is all the Browns need right now.