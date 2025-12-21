Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Warning to Bills QB Josh Allen Amid Sack-Record Chase

When Myles Garrett entered his pre-game media meeting before Week 16, he was bearing the burden of history on his shoulders and a warning to Josh Allen. The Cleveland Browns‘ defensive end sat just 0.5 sacks away from breaking Michael Strahan’s and T.J. Watt’s joint NFL single-season record of 22.5, set in 2001 and 2021, respectively. But Buffalo Bills had other plans, and Garrett’s bold promise would become one of the season’s most hollow warnings.

He sent a clear message to Josh Allen, saying it would mean something special to get the record against him. “Absolutely,” Garrett said. “He’s a gunslinger… I have a lot of admiration for what he can do with the football.”

Actually, Garrett wanted to make a historic moment in front of his home fans, turning a personal milestone into a shared experience.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during pregame warmup prior to the Browns’ game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I want to get it in front of the home fans,” he explained. “Most of all, I want to get the win. I don’t want it to be some emotional conflict between me getting it and we’re getting our tails whooped or we’re down at the end of the game. I want to be able to share in a joyous moment for everybody.” It was a huge claim, which was supported by confidence and preparations. Reality had other plans.

The Bills came to dominate the line of scrimmage, establishing an overwhelming ground attack that made defending against the pass secondary. The strategy worked to perfection. Buffalo accumulated 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns, with all three scores and 133 of those yards arriving in the first half alone.

Allen was hardly a conventional passer, completing just 12 of 19 attempts for 130 yards with an 83.2 passer rating. When your rushing attack is that dominant, keeping your quarterback off the field becomes the smartest play.

The onslaught made Garrett ineffective. Starved for meaningful pass-rush opportunities, he contributed just one statistical mark: a half-sack late in the opening half. With 60 seconds remaining before intermission, Allen gave himself up at the 1-yard line to avoid a safety rather than risk throwing into traffic.

Garrett and fellow defensive end Alex Wright split credit for the sack, though rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham was initially credited. That half-sack moved Garrett to 22 for the season, tying the official record of 22.5 but leaving him one short of breaking it outright.

Myles Garrett’s Warning That Never Came True

The 23-20 loss dropped Cleveland to 3-12, marking their fourth consecutive defeat and effectively ending any playoff hopes. Buffalo improved to 11-4, positioning itself closer to securing an AFC playoff berth.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Garrett still needs exactly one sack to break free from the shared record held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt and claim the milestone outright. Facing opponents who would likely use similar tactics as Buffalo’s blueprint, finding those opportunities may prove increasingly difficult.

Garrett’s warning to Allen became a cautionary tale in its own right. He has only two games to go, and he is running out of time to prove that what he said before the game was not empty words.