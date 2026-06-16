“That’s a Slippery Slope”: Todd Monken Speaks Out on Browns Targeting Brendan Sorsby Ahead of NFL Supplemental Draft

Brendan Sorsby has been a name that has been widely discussed around College Football circles after his legal battle with the NCAA. After investigation, it was found that Sorsby had placed impermissible bets throughout his time in college. His eligibility was taken away due to a violation of the NCAA’s gambling rules. However, after going to the court, he was granted a temporary injunction that allowed him to compete for Texas Tech in the upcoming season.

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Having just received the decision just over a week ago, it seemed like he would be going to play for the Red Raiders in the NCAA. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that he had entered the NFL Supplemental Draft, the deadline for which was June 22. Although the Cleveland Browns have a stacked QB room with Sheduer Sanders and Deshaun Watson leading the way, HC Todd Monken was asked if the franchise would target Sorsby. His answer did not answer what the team’s stance was, but did clarify what he thought about the player.

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“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road,” Monken said Monday when asked about Sorsby. “That’s my opinion, that’s not [general manager Andrew Berry’s]. I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he’s [put] himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.”

Brendan Sorsby finds himself in this debate as one of the best quarterbacks across college football after posting 7,208 passing yards, 60 passing touchdowns, 1,305 rushing yards, and 22 rushing touchdowns. Sorsby was also ranked the number one player in ESPN’s NCAA transfer portal rankings, while draft expert Jordan Reid described why many pro teams see the 22-year-old as a “highly intriguing” prospect.

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While the Supplemental Draft is not the traditional route into the NFL, Sorsby could make it into the league if any team decided to bid for him by sacrificing their draft pick for the next year.

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One of the reasons the Browns are linked to the player is because of the draft capital they have accumulated over the years. They have a total of 11 picks in the 2027 Draft, and can use any of them in the bidding process to acquire the player. Another reason why the Browns are discussed as a potential landing spot for Sorsby is their QB room.

The Browns currently have Shedeur Sanders, who ended as the starter last season, posting 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, while leading the team 3-4 record, and Deshaun Watson hasn’t featured in the NFL since October 2024 as he ruptured his Achilles tendon. However, both of them have been impressive in the offseason, and it is tough to imagine the team bringing in another player in the mix, especially when they also have Dillon Gabriel on the roster.

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Moreover, Todd Monken has always had the opinion that the Browns don’t need Sorsby on the roster.

“In terms of the situation he’s himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports,” Monken said, per S.I. “I think that’s a slippery slope to go down that road. Again, that’s a question for Andrew and for management. But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL.”

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While it seems Monken may not be fully ready to bring on Sorsby, Browns GM Andrew Berry may have a slightly different outlook on the situation.

Browns GM raises eyebrows with his take on Brendan Sorsby

Andrew Berry has been known to take some risky decisions throughout his Browns tenure, which have had varying results so far. While he continues to face scrutiny over the Deshaun Watson trade, Berry has had some good picks in the last two drafts. He also commented on the Brendan Sorsby situation, which raised some eyebrows in the Dawg Pound.

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“There’s two questions I ask because we’re all human,” Berry said on 92.3 The Fan. “Is this a bad person or did they make a bad decision? … What are they doing after the fact to correct the behavior? … I think, probably, within society so to speak — I think we could all stand to use a little bit more grace.”

While these comments don’t directly signal anything specific, they still keep the door open for the possibility of selecting Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft.

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The Browns’ quarterback situation remains unsettled heading into the season, and Brendan Sorsby only adds another layer of uncertainty to it. While Berry appears open to showing some grace, Monken’s reservations make it clear the franchise is far from aligned on whether the supplemental draft prospect is the answer to their problems under center.