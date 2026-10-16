“The Kid Wants to Play”: Cleveland Browns Put on Notice by ESPN Host After Shedeur Sanders Makes Major Career Decision

Cleveland Browns backup QB Shedeur Sanders has made the surprising decision to hire representation for the first time in his career. According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Sanders has signed with Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports, which has immediately ignited trade rumors around the league.

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The timing seemed particularly odd, given Article 7 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, which bans players drafted from renegotiating or extending contracts before their 3rd season. With Shedeur Sanders locked in on a rookie contract through the 2028 season and in his sophomore season currently, Browns management is prohibited by league rules from considering an extension at this point in the calendar. Instead, this suggests that the QB is reportedly setting up for a trade, as per veteran ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo.

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“Shedeur got an agent. Shedeur can’t redo his contract till after 2027. So, he doesn’t need an agent unless he wants to get traded…I think the kid wants to play. I think he and his father, his family, are tired of watching. This is a big year for him. It’s his second year in the league. You don’t want to sit the whole year. You notice how he probably didn’t think Watson would make it to Week 6? And now he’s a little like, ‘Alright, we gotta do something before, what is it, November 10th [the trade deadline]?'” Tony Rizzo explained on The Tony Rizzo Show.

During his rookie season, Sanders started in 7 games for Cleveland, getting regular reps as a quarterback during his first campaign. However, having to sit out for most of 2026 as the backup to Deshaun Watson, with just one substitute appearance in the first five games of the season, has left the young signal-caller itching for a new opportunity elsewhere.

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Many outsiders expected new Browns HC Todd Monken to bench Watson and turn to Shedeur Sanders as the starter sooner rather than later, given the former’s struggles this season. Instead, the Browns coach kept his quarterback despite reports that Watson had been “shaky” at times this season, denying Sanders the opportunity to play and putting tremendous pressure on the young QB and his camp to make a move before the November 10th trade deadline arrives.

The QB’s decision to sign with Young Money APAA Sports has league insiders speculating whether or not Cleveland is ready to move on from their young QB. Particularly since the company also represents Sanders’ former Colorado Buffaloes teammate and current Jacksonville Jaguars 2-way star Travis Hunter.

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NFL insiders noted that retaining the services of a high-profile agency gives Shedeur Sanders the ability to explore trade options, knowing that he has someone on the outside who can report developments to him.

Despite the growing rumors, Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted that the team has no intention of trading their young QB, despite the fact that he has yet to see significant action this season.

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Speaking on the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Cabot noted that Browns leadership sees Shedeur Sanders as a valuable asset, and that the trade rumors are greatly exaggerated.

“I know the Browns don’t want to trade him, and just because he hires representation doesn’t mean that that’s what they’re trying to do. I think he’s just building his team around him for whatever comes,” she said.

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In addition to the Browns needing to keep at least two QBs on their roster, Deshaun Watson has struggled greatly since joining the Browns, both with injuries and poor performance.

Particularly, the QB turned in a dismal effort in Cleveland’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets in week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. This game saw Watson complete only 15-of-33 passes for 155 yards, one TD, and 8 sacks. He ended the game with a poor 69.6 passer rating. NFL analyst Seth Walder noted that the Browns may turn to Shedeur Sanders as their starter if Watson continues to struggle.

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In addition to potentially starting for the Browns this season, the partnership between Shedeur Sanders and Young Money APAA Sports will handle several important matters for the quarterback. Notably, as a rising star in the league, Sanders has to balance his endorsement deals and brand partnerships, which requires full-time management.

On social media, Sanders’ mother Pilar shared a message about the young quarterback’s signing, indicating that her son is more focused on building his brand image and commercial partnerships.

“Congrats @youngmoneyapaasports and @shedeursanders – LEGENDARY MOVES ONLY. Welcome to the Young Money APAA Sports family, Shedeur Sanders,” she wrote in a IG reel.

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With the November 10 deadline less than a month away, Cleveland faces a delicate balancing act between Shedeur Sanders’ patience and Deshaun Watson’s starting status.