“This is Corrupt”: Shilo Sanders Has Strong Words for Miami Administration After Shedeur’s Car Gets Towed

Facing car troubles is nothing new for the Sanders brothers. Back in 2023, Shilo and Shedeur’s cars got booted by CU campus police. Now, three years later, the brothers are having a deja vu. What started as a fun Florida reunion and a trip to the gym quickly turned into a nightmare for Shilo and Shedeur earlier this week when both their cars got towed. After having to pay a hefty fine to get them back, Shilo decided to call out Miami’s authorities for his ordeal.

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Shilo uploaded a video on his YouTube channel reacting to their cars being towed. They played video footage of the day, and near the end of the video, Shilo dropped the hammer.

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“If you work for a tow company or if you have a tow company, there’s no way you’re going to get in heaven,” Shilo said. “Ya’ll do bad business, bro. This is not fair or just. Between taxes and tow companies, Fam, this is corrupt. I’m not about to stand for [it].

“Make me the mayor of Miami, and I’ll make sure the tow companies are free,” Shilo added. “Like, they just move your car for free. This is government-funded. Vote for me.”

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After their cars got towed following a day out with their friends, the brothers rushed to the tow yard to get their cars back. Shilo even tried to negotiate with the people at the counter, saying, “They said if you pick it up in less than 10 minutes, it’s free.”

But they immediately shut him down, and demanded a fee of $430… each, which they paid. But speaking about it on his YouTube video, Shilo turned the episode into a sales pitch for himself, asking everyone to make him the mayor of Miami.

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Shilo moved to Miami in 2025 after he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reason he chose Miami to be his home was the acting and music that he plans to pursue in his career.

“I’ve been thinking about L.A., for the acting stuff and for the music stuff. I’ve been thinking about staying in Atlanta, again, for the acting stuff. I’ve been thinking about staying in Miami. Miami’s pretty cool. It’s similar to Tampa, but it’s different. There are still beaches and stuff. Like, my family would still want to come visit me. Miami’s similar, and Shedeur likes going to Miami a lot to go on vacations,” Shilo noted.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 10, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 202407010_jhp_wb4_0182

Before Shedeur’s Miami trip, Shilo was also visited by his mom, Pilar, and sister Shelomi Sanders, which also led to a hilarious bet that Shilomi ended up losing.

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As for the car troubles, that seems to have become a part of the Sanders family routine now. Last season, Shedeur Sanders got slapped with two speeding tickets. One was for going 91mph on a 65 mph zone in Brunswick, and the other was for going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone. Both incidents took place in the same month, days after one another. He paid a total of $519 in fines and court fees, while the second one also cost him four points on his driver’s license.

Shedeur faced a lot of backlash for being careless, particularly from Browns GM Andrew Berry, who noted that, “It’s something that we’ve addressed with him.

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“He understands the implications. He understands the consequences. I think the thing is it’s not just about yourself. It’s not just about having a joyride. It’s not just about driving a car really fast. It’s about the fact that you can endanger other people. … It’s just dangerous. It’s not something we want our guys doing. It’s not something they should be doing.”

After one of the training camps last year, Sheduer also issued a public apology for his actions, hoping that people learned something from his situation.

“Yeah, I definitely learned not to drive fast at all. So I really don’t even drive that much anymore. But I really don’t drive fast at all. So I definitely follow the rules, and I hope everybody learned from my situation.”

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But it’s not all bad for Shedeur Sanders. He lost $430 to a tow company, but he’s got a lot more coming in this year.

Shedeur Sanders’ bull run

Shedeur Sanders’ market is booming. He just made a record $17.7 million from group licensing income, per the annual report submitted by the NFLPA to the Department of Labor. This money came from merch sales, trading cards, and public event appearances.

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With this payout, Shedeur has eclipsed Tom Brady’s 2021 record of $9.1 million. But that’s not all the young Browns quarterback has going for himself. Deion Sanders – Shedeur’s father – praised his son for this achievement and announced that the two had bought a house together.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104199

“We ventured into our first property together,” Deion said in an interview with Front Office Sports’ Baker Machado. “We went 50/50. Matter of fact, we went 51/49 because I gave him the upper half, the controlling interest of a property on an island that we love, and we agreed upon.”

The vehicle violations keep mounting for Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. But Shedeur has a new NFLPA record, a $17.7 million payout, and real estate on an island. A $430 fine doesn’t stop any of that.