Browns Tipped to Trade Shedeur Sanders to NFC Contender After Losing QB1 Battle to Deshaun Watson

The QB1 battle at Cleveland has finally ended, but on a bad note. Many fans and analysts came away impressed by Shedeur Sanders’ steady development. They believed that the second-year QB would claim the starting position. However, the front office selected Deshaun Watson as their starter. The decision shook the NFL community, and people began slamming the front office. Even Skip Bayless criticized the move and suggested the next move for Sanders.

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“The Cleveland Browns don’t deserve Shedeur Sanders,” Bayless spoke through a video on X. “Now comes news, not surprising, that Deshaun Watson will start. And it’s not a week-to-week thing; he has been given the job for the season by the Cleveland Browns. This sorry-a– franchise does not deserve to have Shedeur Sanders on its roster anymore. I wish there were some way that Jimmy Haslam and Todd Monken would decide to get rid of Shedeur, set him free, trade him elsewhere.

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“I’d love to see Shedeur in Atlanta. Do I think Shedeur Sanders could win more games than [Michael] Penix or Tua [Tagovailoa]? You better believe I do. Shedeur Sanders is better than either quarterback that the Atlanta Falcons have right now that they’re trying to decide between.”

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The skepticism around Watson stems from his prolonged absence. Back in 2024, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. It also kept him away in the 2025 season. Now, people are worried if he can display his prime strength in the regular season. But it’s worth noting that Watson has completed 1,527 passes for 17,904 yards and scored 123 touchdowns in his seven years in the NFL.

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On the other hand, the former Colorado standout pushed Watson hard throughout the offseason. He even received an equivalent number of first-team reps. Last season, Sanders posted a 3-4 record, throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. His quick progression made it difficult for the coaching staff to choose a QB1 right away.

But the Atlanta Falcons can be a compelling hypothetical landing spot for Sanders.

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For starters, they’re still navigating their quarterback room uncertainty. Michael Penix Jr. is returning from an ACL injury. And people are concerned about whether he can dominate the field or not. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has been trying hard to secure the starting spot.

Sanders’ case remains stronger than the two because he has already played seven matches under Kevin Stefanski’s rule. He’s familiar with Sanders’ skill set and can guide him pretty well.

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Despite the trade speculation, the Browns have plenty of incentive to retain their young passer. Cleveland drafted Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a long-term project. Even after naming Watson the starter, Monken praised Sanders’ trajectory. He emphasized that the second-year quarterback has “done a great job” in the preseason.

He’s an integral part of the Browns’ offense as Watson’s immediate backup. That means there’s still a high chance of him starting a few games for the Browns.