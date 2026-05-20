Browns To Ignore Shedeur Sanders’ ‘Leadership’ Because of One Glaring Flaw, Claims ESPN Reporter

Essentials Inside The Story The Browns' QB1 spot is a tight race between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders

Watson is healthy after not playing since October 2024

Sanders was sacked 23 times in the 2025 season alone

With Deshaun Watson walking back into the Cleveland Browns OTAs, taking QB1 reps after nearly 600 days without a snap, the quarterback competition with Shedeur Sanders is finally kicking into high gear. If Sanders wants to win that QB battle, the one thing he cannot afford is slow processing.

On NFL Live, ESPN reporter Mina Kimes shared her expectations for Cleveland’s offense in 2026. She noted how impressive the Browns’ offseason roster rebuild has been and then pivoted to Shedeur Sanders.

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“For the quarterback, if it is Shedeur Sanders, who for my money is probably still the leader in the clubhouse – none of that will matter if he can’t play faster,” Kimes said. “Last season, when he threw the ball in rhythm, he actually wasn’t bad. In fact, you see here 2.5 seconds three – that’s in rhythm – he had a QBR of 64, which is below average, but it’s definitely sufficient. And then when he held on to the football, it was over 3 seconds, QBR of 4, which is surprisingly near the bottom of the NFL.”

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That’s the entire problem in one clip. Sanders can look fine when he gets the ball out on time. But when he hesitates, the offense falls apart.

Last season made that particularly hard to ignore. Sanders finished with an 18.9 QBR, went 3-4 as a starter in an offense that never found a stable rhythm. Adding to Kimes’ numbers, PFF charts Sanders at 3.30 seconds from snap to throw in 2025 – a profile of a quarterback who keeps trying to extend downs instead of winning from the pocket on time. ESPN’s pre-draft analysis of Sanders framed this as a long-running habit, same as last season’s No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward.

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Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off the field after the first half of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

That habit started at Colorado, where PFF had Shedeur Sanders at 3.18 seconds to throw in 2024, ninth-highest among FBS quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks. Interestingly, no other FBS quarterback was sacked as much as Sanders over his last two collegiate seasons (94). As for the eight games he played last season, he got sacked 23 times behind a porous offensive line.

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And then there’s Deshaun Watson, the 3x Pro Bowler whom the Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called “a big swing and miss” last offseason. While there was a possibility for him to start last season as well, former head coach Kevin Stefanski never gave him that shot. But now, under the new regime of Todd Monken, Watson gets the redemption arc he’s been waiting for.

“I think going into training camp, the biggest thing we can say is that Watson is healthy after not playing since October 2024,” Fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington noted on the show with Kimes. “And he also comes in with a new head coach who has been very vocal about the fact he’s not going to evaluate the tape that he’s seen with the Browns in recent years. But rather, he’s going to consider this a blank slate and give Deshaun Watson the chance to start.”

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Behind them, Dillon Gabriel enters year two, and Taylen Green arrives as a sixth-rounder who just got his first work with the veterans. But team coverage keeps circling back to the same frame: this is Watson versus Sanders for 2026.

The building needs to make that call early, so that camp and the preseason are about building out an offense, not counting reps on the practice fields of Berea.

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So when Kimes says Sanders’ leadership and presence won’t matter if he cannot play faster, that’s also how the competition is likely being graded by the team itself: processing and timing first, everything else second. If Sanders’ average snap-to-throw time still starts with a 3, the Browns are going to lean toward the veteran who can get a young group lined up and keep Monken on schedule. And insider reports suggest that’s already happening.

Deshaun Watson winning the tiebreaker

When the race is close, Cleveland is going to lean toward the safer answer. That is where Shedeur Sanders runs into trouble, because six of the Browns’ first nine games are going to be on the road. They’ll need immediate answers for that, and Watson’s the only name on that roster with the most NFL experience. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot thinks this early schedule, along with a young roster, could tilt the QB race away from Shedeur.

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“I really believe that Todd Monken will choose his starting quarterback based on who gives the Browns the best chance to win, but if Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are really close down to the wire, the road-heavy early slate could be a factor,” Mary Kay wrote. “The Browns will field arguably the youngest offense in the NFL, with a rookie left tackle in Spencer Fano, a possible rookie starting center in Parker Brailsford, two rookie receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and second-year players in tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.”

The first two matchups for the Browns also make the case easier for Watson. Cleveland goes up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 1, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next. Watson boasts a 7-0 record against the Jaguars and is also undefeated in road games in Tampa. Right now, he’s the quarterback who gives Todd Monken the best chance of surviving the opening stretch.

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Watson has to prove he can still ball like the quarterback the Browns gave up three first-rounders for. And under the new leadership, he has already started catching the spotlight.

“Deshaun Watson will be a factor in the OTAs when they start going with first-team reps, second-team reps,” Jeremy Fowler noted recently. “So, he’s been a factor already on the practice field. I’m told he’s hit it off with Todd Monken, who’s got an offensive concept, some elements that Watson has run in the past and been his best at; a little bit of a departure from what they were running with Kevin Stefanski.”

So, for now, Watson has the clearest path to being the QB1. That’s the narrative Shedeur Sanders has to beat. He has to get the ball out before the defense finishes the play for him.