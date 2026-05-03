Todd Monken Addresses Shilo Sanders’ Misogynistic Comments Toward Browns Reporter Amid Shedeur Sanders’ Cryptic Message

The Sanders family has always stuck close through adversity. With Shedeur Sanders facing scrutiny yet again amid Deshaun Watson’s return, his brother Shilo didn’t hesitate to support him. However, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety did so by denouncing the worth of veteran Cleveland Browns reporter, Mary Kay Cabot. Head coach Todd Monken acknowledged the issue, taking a diplomatic stance on it.

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“That’s a man making a comment on social media,” said Todd Monken on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. “That’s someone reporting something they believe. That’s their opinion. Fine, I’m — not my opinion, I didn’t say that. Our daily inner workings with the quarterbacks and the players is gonna mean more than what is said outside of there.”

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Appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Cabot spoke about how the NFL is a male-dominated field she has worked hard since 1991 to open more doors for women in this field. She even joked about how she makes sandwiches. But Shilo fired back, criticising her for reporting opinions and for having an “agenda” against Shedeur Sanders. According to his brother, the Browns QB didn’t need to see comments like that on social media when he’s already in a tough spot. Todd Monken, however, believed that both Watson and Sanders should be man enough to steer clear of this controversy.

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“If it wasn’t talked about, I sure as hell wouldn’t get paid what I get paid,” he added about this showdown. “So that’s part of what we do. But if that’s going to bother me or it’s going to bother Shedeur or Deshaun, they have no chance of being either the head coach here or the quarterback at the Cleveland Browns. I mean, for God’s sake, it’s the world we live in.”

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It doesn’t help Monken that the Browns are already under the microscope when it comes to the quarterback. There’s a loyal group of fans who want to see Shedeur Sanders keep the starting job. But there are many others who are excited about Watson being healthy and returning. The reason why the former has a reason to worry now is that there is a good chance he goes back to waiting in the wings as a backup. After all, Cleveland spent a fortune on Watson and has yet to see their money’s worth. They won’t let him sit idle either.

Shedeur Sanders, however, is living up to what Monken expected of him.

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Shedeur Sanders is more focused on things that matter more to him

This is the second straight year Shedeur Sanders has faced so much attention on the future of his career. After doing an okay job as Cleveland’s most steady QB1 last season, he is giving his all to fight Watson and bag the best possible outcome. Having gone through such negativity last year, Shedeur knows better than to add his two cents to the whole drama, even though he is at the center of it. Instead, the QB, like his coach, also shared a level-headed message.

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“Let’s focus on what truly matters in life, and bring others along so we can elevate each other mentally, physically, and spiritually,” posted Shedeur Sanders on X.

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Shedeur Sanders has learnt this the hard way. Before the 2025 draft, damning reports about his behavior during team interviews killed all chances of him being selected in the earlier rounds. Having miraculously been given a chance to be QB1 last year and making some good out of that opportunity, any involvement with issues like these will ruin his chances this year, too.

After all, it is he who has the most to lose in this battle. We’ll have to wait and see if the QB holds his own and is able to dodge unnecessary fires like this particular controversy.