Todd Monken Faces Immediate $23.5M Setback as Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News on Browns Future

Todd Monken’s tenure as the Browns’ head coach is beginning with a multi-million dollar headache that puts the future of a team veteran, and his potential starting quarterback, in immediate jeopardy. He must navigate a contract standoff that threatens to leave over $23 million in dead money on the books, a decision that will have a direct domino effect on his plans for Shedeur Sanders. Now, the franchise faces a financial crunch that could force Monken to choose between roster stability and the future of his signal-caller.

Since getting drafted at the 2014 NFL Draft, he has been in Cleveland. But Joel Bitonio’s contract expired within a couple of days. If the Browns do not take any further steps towards extending his contract, they will end up with a dead cap of $23.5 million. Besides the contract extension, the only other option to get out of the situation is if the guard decides to retire before February 16.

His retirement seems unlikely since he has been one of the top performers for the franchise, not only this season but for consecutive seasons. He’s a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, and likely a future Hall of Famer, despite never winning the Super Bowl, at least for now. His Pro Football Focus grade is 70.7 (21), and he has a pass-block grade of 75.7 (8th).

USA Today via Reuters Oct 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

According to Spotrac, the 34-year-old’s market value projection is $12.9 million on a one-year deal. So, if GM Andrew Berry and HC Todd Monken are to make a decision, they need to make it this weekend. Moreover, $12.9 million is much lower than $23.5 million. The Browns have already maxed out their cap space and are over by almost $20 million.

Besides the extension and retirement choices, there’s another way to address the problem. The franchise could designate a post-June 1 release, spreading his cap charges over 2027 and 2028. Coincidentally, each franchise is allotted two such designations each season, and they are hoping to use one on tight end David Njoku. While Monken is in a dilemma, his decision on the upcoming season’s quarterback could pose a problem for Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders could lose his primary quarterback role to Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders had a mediocre rookie season with the Browns. He started seven of his eight games, securing 1,400 passing yards and scoring six touchdowns. He also threw 10 interceptions. Former HC Kevin Stefanski had put his faith in him after Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury. But now, Monken feels the starter will be determined, with their performances speaking for themselves. However, when asked about who is likely to start, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot had an interesting perspective on it.

“I was asked on the radio this morning, what percent chance do I think Deshaun Watson has of starting the opener? And I said 40% right now,” Cabot said. “I think right now that it would probably be 40 for Shedeur, 40 for Deshaun and 20 for someone else. So I think those two guys heading into this whole thing are probably kind of running neck and neck.”

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 on the field during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221171

Watson came to Cleveland in 2022. Due to injuries and suspensions, his playing time was reduced to just 19 games. Fortunately, he returned to practice for a three-week period in December. He has only one year left in his contract, and he hopes to make the most out of it. Moreover, he has three Pro-Bowl appearances while playing for the Houston Texans, unlike Sanders, who got a Pro-Bowl appearance as a replacement.

Watson has the highest cap hit for the Browns, ranging to $80 million. So, it’s highly unlikely the franchise will bench him despite spending so much on him. Then there is also Dillon Gabriel. Although his playing chances are comparatively fewer, he could prove to be the dark horse among the three quarterbacks. There are still a few months left for Monken to make the decision. It remains to be seen whether Sanders can regain his position as QB1 or return to being a backup quarterback.