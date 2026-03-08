Todd Monken Reportedly Gives Up on Dillon Gabriel After Browns Host Alabama QB for Draft Visit

Essentials Inside The Story Browns QB competition heats up as Dillon Gabriel's future wavers.

Ty Simpson’s draft visit signals a possible shift in Cleveland’s QB room.

Kirk Cousins’ release opens door for Browns’ potential Gabriel trade.

Dillon Gabriel was once chosen above Shedeur Sanders, drafted two full rounds ahead of him, and that alone made him the crowned jewel of Cleveland’s quarterback room. Now, after the Browns hosted an Alabama quarterback for a Top 30 pre-draft visit, that same player may be on the chopping block under new head coach Todd Monken’s regime.

“If the Browns do draft a quarterback in a later round, I could see them trading Dillon Gabriel if they can get something for him. They’ve said they want to continue developing him, but I’m guessing they’d part with him for a late-round pick and perhaps take a flier on another rookie QB,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot wrote in her March 8 edition of Hey, Mary Kay!

Multiple reports in recent weeks have pointed in the same direction: Gabriel’s place in the Browns’ QB room is shrinking. The room currently has Sanders, Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson, who returns after starting in the 2024 season. In this equation, Gabriel is either moved for value or placed as a backup at best.

As for what the Browns might get in return, the expectations are modest. Newsweek projects Cleveland would receive a fifth- or sixth-round pick in April’s draft for Gabriel. That is not a franchise-altering return for a player drafted just a year ago, but it is the market reality.

His sophomore year in Cleveland is already looking like a difficult sell. Gabriel arrived with the tag of a Heisman Trophy finalist and the expectation that he could develop into something real. Instead, in his six starts last season, he finished with a 1-5 record before exiting in Week 11 with a concussion.

Sanders stepped in, was named the starter for the remainder of the season, and closed out the year as the winningest quarterback on the roster at 3-5. Still, the Browns have consistently maintained that the starting job will be an open competition heading into the new season. But the clues tell a different story.

Sanders outperformed Gabriel last season when given the opportunity. Since Monken joined the organization, the two have met at least three times. They have been developing a deep connection, as Sanders bought his new head coach a birthday present.

However, Sporting News has already identified a possible landing spot for Gabriel. The Atlanta Falcons are set to release Kirk Cousins. While Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 11. And Kevin Stefanski is their head coach, the same man who was directly involved in the decision to draft Gabriel in Cleveland.

It is a scenario that works for everyone involved: Stefanski gets a quarterback he already believes in, and Gabriel gets a fresh start under a coach who drafted him. The Falcons need a quarterback, Gabriel needs a home, and Stefanski knows the product. It almost writes itself.

As for the Browns, they are reportedly planning to add yet another quarterback to the room regardless of what happens with Gabriel. The buzz around that addition heated up considerably when they hosted an Alabama quarterback for a Top 30 pre-draft visit this week.

As Dillon Gabriel’s exit looms, the Browns bring Alabama’s Ty Simpson to Berea

The Browns enter the draft with 10 picks and a clear mandate to rebuild their offense. Their haul includes two first-round picks (6th and 24th overall). They also have three fifth-round selections and one pick each in the second, third, fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds. To start working through that capital, the Browns have opened their Top 30 pre-draft visit schedule, and the early choices have been telling.

On March 5, the Browns hosted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at their headquarters in Berea, Ohio. The visit came after the two sides had already held formal meetings at the combine in Indianapolis. Simpson is widely considered a top-two quarterback in this draft class.

However, Cabot made clear that a first-round selection is unlikely given that the Browns already view Sanders as their starter. Even if Simpson ends up in Cleveland, he would come in as a developmental backup.

“I don’t really see the Browns drafting Ty Simpson at No. 6 overall. But maybe they’ll keep an eye on him for later in the draft if he slips. I could also see them drafting a QB later in the draft if they see a good developmental prospect there. I don’t see any rookie coming in and overtaking Shedeur Sanders this season,” Cabot added in her edition.

What makes the Simpson visit particularly interesting goes beyond draft positioning. Like Sanders, Simpson has a personal connection to Monken. Ty’s father, Jason Simpson, played baseball at the University of Southern Mississippi in the 1990s. That’s the same school where Monken served as head coach from 2013 to 2015.

“My dad and Coach Monken go way back. They talk often. He texted him when he got the job and they’ve texted a little bit (since), so if I had the opportunity to play for the Browns, it would be a dream come true,” Simpson said at the combine

Monken’s arrival in Cleveland has been met with mixed reviews. Whether all the moving pieces come together into something real remains to be seen. But if the vibes click, Cleveland might finally be building something worth watching. If they do not, it will be the latest chapter in a long, ongoing saga that Browns fans know all too well.