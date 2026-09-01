Browns Told to Cut Shedeur Sanders & Sign Ousted Vikings QB Immediately Amid Roster Cuts

The Cleveland Browns have finalized their initial 53-man roster, but one quarterback debate is already back in the spotlight. Former Independence Community College head coach Jason Brown believes Cleveland should make another change at the position, arguing that Shedeur Sanders should be replaced by recently waived Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His comment came in response to a post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announcing that Minnesota was moving on from Brosmer just one day after he made the team’s initial 53-man roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cut Sanders, sign him immediately @Browns,” Brown wrote on X.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Drew Brees holds franchise record with 5,296 passing touchdowns here. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Brosmer being let go was a surprise, but a small one. Minnesota had carried four quarterbacks through Sunday’s cuts instead of the expected three: Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, J.J. McCarthy and Brosmer, but that group lasted less than a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings needed to open up a roster spot after adding offensive linemen Nick Samac and Trevor Keegan through waivers Monday. Once those moves went through, Brosmer was the one who lost his place.

Brosmer first landed in Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 coming out of New Hampshire. He earned real buzz last year for his football IQ and understanding of the Vikings’ offense, which helped him make the roster in each of his first two training camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a rookie, Brosmer appeared in seven games with two starts, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for just 328 yards, with no touchdowns and four interceptions. His work during this year’s preseason was modest. Brosmer completed 32 of his 54 throws for 269 yards and one interception while getting most of the team’s quarterback work throughout camp.

Murray had already won the starting job over McCarthy earlier in the summer, leaving Wentz and Brosmer further down the pecking order. Monday’s roster move ultimately ended Brosmer’s run on Minnesota’s active roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Brown’s suggestion points squarely at Cleveland because of where Shedeur Sanders currently sits in that quarterback room. Head coach Todd Monken named veteran Deshaun Watson the Week 1 starter over Sanders following a competitive training camp battle, keeping the latter in a backup role heading into the regular season.

Sanders is entering his second NFL season after a rookie year that saw NFL.com rank him 44th out of all 63 starting quarterbacks. Cleveland also finished with the second-fewest passing yards in the league last season, a stretch that included appearances from three different starting quarterbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starter QB Watson remains under contract through a five-year, $230 million deal that runs through 2026, Cleveland’s final guaranteed season of that agreement.

Whether Cleveland has any real interest in Brosmer remains unclear, and there’s been no indication from the Browns’ front office that Sanders’ roster spot is in jeopardy. For now, Jason Brown’s suggestion stands as one fan-facing voice among many reacting to a busy day of roster moves across the league.