The Cleveland Browns completed their 2025 preseason on a spotless 3-0 mark with wins against the Carolina Panthers (30-10), Philadelphia Eagles (22-13), and Los Angeles Rams (19-17). While NFL squads league-wide are rushing to set 53-man rosters no later than 4 PM ET on August 26, the Browns have been busy making top-shelf decisions, such as Tony Brown. The club has already announced veteran Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter against the Cincinnati Bengals, and GM Andrew Berry informed reporters that the franchise plans to keep four quarterbacks active on the roster, an uncommon practice in today’s NFL.

While Cleveland released 19 players, including the majority of them veterans who had fought for roster spots during camp, the club surprised everybody by keeping both rookie quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who had a very short level of pro experience. One of the toughest decisions: cutting veteran cornerback Tony Brown. Brown, who is 30, had six tackles in three preseason games in 2025 and five tackles with a forced fumble for six regular-season games in 2024. He appeared in 136 special teams snaps for the Browns last season while rehabbing an injury.

After his release, Tony Brown penned a passionate, biblically motivated Instagram statement on the move: “Bless,… Give thanks even through occurrences which may be beyond my understanding. I have gratitude for every opportunity presented, and I shall stay steadfast, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love Elohiym, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” — Romaiym (Romans) 8:28.” Tony Brown’s response was the perfect attitude of outlook, sparked by scripture and seven years of battling for NFL roster spots after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018. Tony Brown has played seven seasons, suiting up for the Chargers, Packers, Bengals, Colts, and Browns. He has compiled 80 tackles, four forced fumbles, and one sack as of 2024.

Fans solidified Tony Brown’s reputation as being a bit crazy well before he took the field for his initial NFL snap. During his junior year at Alabama, he was suspended for the initial four games of the season for a transgression that was not reported. Nick Saban addressed it at the time, saying, “Right now, Tony has to work on establishing trust with his teammates and the coaches. He certainly has the ability to play. He’s been one of our outstanding special teams players so I think that’s the first thing you’re going to see.”

The Browns’ decision to let go of Tony Brown is indicative of a larger youth movement in Cleveland’s secondary. Even though he has an abundance of experience and is known as a sound special teamer, the front office made a decision to go younger with cornerbacks who are perceived to have more upside potential, particularly now that the headlines are blowing up with the Sanders’ sabotage, or at least the way everybody is interpreting it.

Kevin Stefanski breaks his silence on QB’s sabotage accusations

While Tony Brown’s release turned heads, a different kind of controversy has swirled around head coach Kevin Stefanski’s management of the preseason finale. With the Browns behind late versus the Rams, Stefanski removed rookie QB Shedeur Sanders in place of Tyler Huntley for the last two-minute exercise. Sanders struggled throughout the second half, completing only 14 yards on 3-of-6 passing, taking five sacks, and showing visible frustration after a brief sideline conversation with Stefanski.

Skip Bayless had no hesitation, blaming Stefanski for “sabotaging” the shot by playing Sanders only with deep reserves. Derek Carr was publicly called out on social media for why Sanders did not get the key two-minute drill snap. Besides this, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner also showed his disappointment by stating, “I was really looking forward to competition Dillon Gabriel & Shedeur Sanders in last preseason game, I know it works out like this at times, but a bummer both didn’t have same opps to make plays! DG again performed well but had decent opps to make plays, SS didn’t have those same opps so it was difficult to make much of an evaluation!”

Stefanski’s contention was that Sanders never got the kind of publicity that allowed fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel to thrive. Stefanski defended his choice when questioned regarding the entire backlash, saying, “Yeah, obviously I don’t concern myself with outside type of things, but I’m committed to his development, just like all of our rookies.” He explained that Huntley’s signing was about evening out the grounds for all the quarterbacks and not personal agendas. These parallel narratives are a lot about one aspect of NFL decisions. Tony Brown’s loyal message and Sanders’ frustration in public both make it clear how roster transactions are about more than numbers. They’re about actual careers, faith, and the intangible burdens on players and coaches as well.