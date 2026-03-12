Triple Exit Rocks Shedeur Sanders’ Offense as Browns Open Door for Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders’ second season with the Cleveland Browns has begun with major shakeups. The team recently made roster moves that affect the offense around the young quarterback. While they have not ruled out a possible return for Deshaun Watson, some recent roster moves have taken place to avoid a steep dead cap charge.

The Cleveland Browns have released right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku, and right guard Wyatt Teller. Although they were never under contract with the Browns for the 2026 season, their release with the post-June 1 designations eases the Browns’ risk of a costly dead cap charge, while pushing part of the financial burden into future seasons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Browns have also officially released TE David Njoku and RG Wyatt Teller with post-June 1 designations,” ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi posted on X on Thursday. “By cutting Njoku, Cleveland breaks his dead cap into $9.5 million in 2026 and $14.7 million. Teller’s dead cap will be broken up into $8.2 million in 2026 and $11.1 million in 2027. Cleveland will get a bit of cap relief after June 1, and separating the dead cap gives them a little more wiggle room in 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The move spreads the financial impact over the next two seasons instead of putting the entire amount on the current cap. Cleveland will carry $9.5 million in dead cap for David Njoku in 2026 and $14.7 million in 2027, while Wyatt Teller will count $8.2 million in 2026 and $11.1 million in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exit of David Njoku removes a familiar target from the offense. During the 2025 regular season, the tight end recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards per catch. Njoku had been a steady option in Cleveland’s passing game for several seasons. His ability to work in short and middle routes often gave the Browns another reliable outlet during drives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team also moved on from veteran guard Wyatt Teller, another key part of the offensive line. Teller played eight seasons in the NFL with the Browns and Buffalo Bills, appearing in 108 games and earning three Pro Bowl selections during his career.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who was also released on Thursday, spent six seasons with Cleveland before the team decided to move on as part of its roster changes. Over the past few seasons, the veteran tackle missed several games. In total, Conklin sat out 44 of a possible 101 games during his time in Cleveland, including long stretches since the start of the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2025 season was marred by injuries. Conklin missed nine games, including the final two, after suffering a pair of concussions late in the year.

Cleveland has already started rebuilding its offensive line during free agency. The team recently traded for Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard to strengthen the blocking unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing experienced players like David Njoku and Wyatt Teller removes both a reliable receiving option and protection on the offensive line. With Jack Conklin also gone, the Browns may rely on younger players, which could change how the offense functions around the young quarterback, putting Sanders’ offense at a major risk.

While the roster shake-up has already changed the offense around Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland’s biggest question may still be at quarterback as the team moves closer to the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browns keep QB competition open

Even with roster changes happening around the offense, the Browns are not rushing to settle their quarterback situation. The team still has multiple options under contract heading into the offseason. General manager Andrew Berry recently made it clear that competition will decide the starting job. That includes the possibility of Deshaun Watson returning to the mix after a long absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think any player on our roster we would want to compete. We believe in competition at every spot,” Berry said. “That’s no different than quarterback. Deshaun’s been working really hard. He’s been working his tail off.”

Berry also said the team is still early in the process and there is plenty of time before the season begins. Right now, the Browns have several things to fix before worrying about the final quarterback decision. The offensive line could see major changes, especially if veteran Joel Bitonio decides to retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

If that happens, Cleveland could lose four of its five starters from last season’s line. Dawand Jones may be the only returning starter after his 2025 season ended early because of injury. The offense also needs help at receiver and tight end. With Njoku gone, the team may look for another option to pair with rookie standout Harold Fannin Jr.

For Sanders, the coming months will be important. Berry said the team wants to see growth from the young quarterback as he prepares for his second season.

“I think the biggest thing we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth,” Berry explained.

If Sanders takes a big step forward before training camp, he could claim the job. But if Watson manages to revive his career, Cleveland’s quarterback battle could become one of the most talked-about storylines of the offseason.

For now, Cleveland appears willing to let the competition play out. Whether it is Shedeur Sanders building on his rookie season or Deshaun Watson fighting for another chance, the Browns’ quarterback situation could remain uncertain until training camp begins.