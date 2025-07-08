Unwanted by Kevin Stefanski & Browns, Shedeur Sanders Is Making the Rounds In Cleveland With Only One Option Left

Ever get the feeling like you’re the last one picked for dodgeball, but you know you can still run the show? That’s Shedeur Sanders. He rolled into Cleveland with a chip on his shoulder and the underdog goal to prove himself right. But landing smack dab in the middle of the Browns’ quarterback shuffle, that mission hasn’t been easy. Behind two veteran QBs and another rookie drafted before him, Sanders took the QB4 spot. That, too, only because Deshaun Watson was reeling from the injury he suffered last season. Even when the minicamps rolled around, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett got the most first-team reps. Even Dillon Gabriel got some practice in with the first team. But for all of HC Kevin Stefanski’s words about not reading too into the first reps, Shedeur was the only one who had the secondary team to practice with. While navigating some trade rumors and legal troubles in the past few weeks. But even with the chips seeming stacked against him, Sanders shows no signs of stopping.

Sanders has been the last to leave the ground, getting some extra work in with the Browns’ offense whenever he got the chance. While practicing with the secondary, he threw the most TDs (9) and completions among all the other QBs. But that wasn’t all. When everyone was enjoying their time off recently, Sanders was throwing crisp dimes in a rain-soaked Miami field. With all the work he’s putting in, the Dawg Pound is hounding every move, every throw, and every representation. And they want their rookie to win.

On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Earl Da Pearl made his feelings clear about Sanders. As Pearl put it plainly, “People love Shedeur Sanders in the city of Cleveland. He’s been getting a lot of praise from a lot of veterans across the league, near and far.” Sanders has notably gotten a huge boost of support from his mentor, Tom Brady. Even LeBron James gave him a shoutout when Sanders first came to the Browns. Pearl noted that he’s seen Sanders “tied for third to be the Cleveland Browns opening day starter” on Bet360. He further hyped up Sanders with, “Shedeur does has the confidence, he has the poise, he has the swag, he has the moxy. He already is in tune with what he needs to do to be in touch with the community. He’s damn near there at every high school. He’s at every event.”

Even before the rookie minicamp, some kids asked him to drop in at their school, and Sanders followed through and made a surprise appearance as promised. As Pearl sees it, “that’s the best way to get the people to embrace you by showing that you give a damn about something that matters to them. And then you put it all together. If he’s able to ball out on the football field, man, things can be great here in the city of Cleveland.” But Pearl isn’t the only one who sees potential in Sanders. Veteran analyst Dan Orlovsky noted Sanders fits like a puzzle in Stefanski’s offense. Former NFL receiver James Jones believes if Kenny Pickett isn’t leading the QB room, “the only other option is Shedeur because I believe he’s the most talented quarterback on that roster.”

Many around the league believe Sanders might get his chance under center this season. On the contrary, insiders like Terry Pluto have also dropped a reality check for him. “For Shedeur Sanders, the reality is he’s no longer special. Not in the eyes of the NFL. Only 7% of starters come from the fifth round.” As this tug of war continues for Sanders, if things end up going south for his NFL journey, he still has a Plan B in place.

A northern route – Toronto waiting for Shedeur Sanders

By locking up Sanders’ CFL rights, the Argonauts are playing the long game. But it won’t be the first time a move like this has happened. After spending a few years in the NFL, former QB Doug Flutie also made a move to the CFL and made a mark there. Eventually, he moved back to the NFL, and after going through a couple of teams, ended up as a backup for Tom Brady with the Patriots. Even Warren Moon decided to take his chances with the CFL, fearing he wouldn’t have opportunities through the NFL draft. After several years of establishing himself in the CFL, he moved back and ended his career with the Chiefs back in 2000. For Sanders, it’s a reminder that football careers don’t always follow the script. The CFL could be a launchpad, a comeback, or just a new adventure. Either way, the Argonauts are ready.

For now, voices around the league firmly believe Sanders isn’t going anywhere. Ken Carmen, the host of 92.3 The Fan, noted recently, “He has to turn around and throw the ball backward every single play for him to not make this opening day roster. – He’s going to be on the active roster.” Sanders has a backup, but he’s not thinking about that. He’s practicing by himself, wearing the Browns helmet, determined to make a statement that he belongs. If the NFL dream doesn’t pan out, Toronto’s waiting with open arms and a new challenge. No matter where he lands, one thing’s for sure: Sanders isn’t done writing his story yet.