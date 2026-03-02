Browns Warned Against Putting Too Much Faith in Jerry Jeudy as Carnell Tate Sends Message to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 30: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy 3 takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on November 30, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 49ers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130130

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 30: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy 3 takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on November 30, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 49ers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130130

Essentials Inside The Story Browns weighing key offensive additions after a tough season.

Team still backing Jerry Jeudy heading into next season.

Ohio State’s Carnell Tate emerges as an intriguing draft possibility.

The Cleveland Browns‘ front office may be banking on a Jerry Jeudy resurgence, but one of the city’s most respected reporters is warning them not to bet the house on it. After stumbling to a 5-12 record, the Browns fell to the cellar of the AFC North, and now serious questions are being raised about their offensive struggles.

“I’m very big on receivers and how important excellent receivers are, and weapons are,” said Cabot on a recent episode of Orange and Brown Talk. “I would have no problem with them taking a receiver at number 6 overall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2025 season, Jerry Jeudy was one of the franchise’s primary receivers, but he failed to deliver. Spending his initial seasons at the Denver Broncos, he arrived with a lot of promise. Starting 16 out of the 17 games last season, he managed only 602 receiving yards and 50 receptions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeudy’s struggles were clear on the stat sheet, as his 602 receiving yards marked a staggering drop-off from his 1,229-yard debut with the team, leaving him outside the league’s top 50 receivers. Nevertheless, the organization isn’t overly concerned by the lackluster performance, which Mary Kay discussed in the podcast.

“I know he is that they are very confident that they are going to get the most out of Jerry Jeudy this year,” added Mary Kay. “They feel like he is going to bounce back and be rehabilitated in this new offense, and that’s going to be okay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The 2024 Pro Bowler could certainly bounce back next season. However, given how poorly he performed in the previous campaign, the decision carries a significant risk. The team already has two first-round pick opportunities in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they could easily bolster the struggling receiving corps. As the Browns weigh their draft options, one top prospect is already making his interest known: Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carnell Tate eyes the Cleveland Browns as a potential destination

Carnell Tate started his collegiate career in 2023, playing three seasons for Ohio State. While he failed to make a mark in the rookie season, he has been playing at a high level in the past two seasons. The 21-year-old enjoyed a career-defining season in 2025, amassing 875 receiving yards from 11 games with 9 touchdowns. He had an impressive 79.5 receiving yards per game.

His consistent play has him projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Recently, he was present at the NFL Combine, where he shared his opinion on possibly joining the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’ll mean a lot to stay in Ohio,” said Tate. “Columbus is an hour up the street, so it’ll mean a lot to stay in Columbus, next to Columbus. And then I can go up there and see all my guys out there at Ohio State. And I know Ohio State fans love the Cleveland Browns, so why not?”

The Browns are projected to hold No. 6 and No. 24, and Tate could be a viable option. Bringing the Ohio State star to the roster could shift the defensive focus from Jerry Jeudy, giving him a chance to face less attention from opposing defenses, which may allow him to recapture the 2024 form eventually. The 21-year-old’s deep threat explosiveness and route-running ability could make him the could make him the difference-maker for their offense next season.