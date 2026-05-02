“We Have Done a Lousy Job”: Browns Owner Admits to Failing Cleveland Fans Amid Shedeur Sanders’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have won only eight games in the last two seasons, and this has prompted some big changes in the offseason, including firing head coach Kevin Steanski. Despite having some talented players over the years, the franchise has been disappointing in the regular season and the playoffs, with their last appearance coming in 2024, where they were handed a 45-14 defeat in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans. However, owner Jimmy Haslam has confirmed that the team is working on changing things around with the help of the front office and the coaching staff.

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“I’m going to speak to the elephant in the room,” said Jimmy Haslam, via wkyc3 on Instagram. “We have done a lousy job with number one, okay? And I want you to know that it drives Whitney, Dee, JW, and I, but particularly JW and I, crazy, okay? And I promise you we are working hard every day, as are Andrew, Coach Monk, Carson, and Tenzel, to turn that around, okay? Because our fans deserve better than we’ve given you the last couple of years.”

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Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken worked together to plan the 2026 NFL Draft strategy, and it was appreciated by many analysts.

They have also drafted top wide receivers Denzel Boston and K.C. Concepcion. The two wideouts added 881 and 919 passing yards, respectively. Together, they totalled 20 touchdowns last season.

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In 2025, they finished 30th in total offense (262.1 YPG) and 31st in receiving offense (185.4 YPG). Their offense could not create magic, which is why they went after two WRs. While Cleveland is excited about the picks, the owner is also careful not to let this draft satisfy them.

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“I think if we can have, what do you think, three or four more drafts like we had this year, then we can get there,” said Jimmy Haslam. “So we are working hard on that. And what we have done so far is not satisfactory. I think Whitney, JW, and Dave did a great job on the fans. We have unbelievable fans. We just need to win more games for them.”

While the owner has set the tone about the rebuild, the issue with the quarterback room poses a problem for the franchise.

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Shedeur Sanders will face fierce competition to become QB1

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round to address their quarterback issues. Then, they had veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson. But after Week 5, Flacco departed, and Gabriel became QB1. However, after sustaining an injury, Sanders attained the role until the end of the season.

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Many believed Sanders would resume his role in 2026. But with Monken replacing Stefanksi, things have changed. He stated that everyone would have to prove their worth and no favors would be granted. So, it equalled the chances of becoming QB1 for Watson, Gabriel, and Sanders.

Imago Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders 12 throws during warm-ups for the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, November 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20251116102 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Injuries have plagued the former’s career. He has only played 19 games in four seasons in Cleveland. Currently, 30 years old, it may be his last shot to rekindle his NFL career. Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot also believes Watson to be a starter in 2026. Regardless, the HC has not made any decisions.

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“I would love to have that. I’m not there yet,” said Todd Monken on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. “So, I can’t say that.”

The competition is still open for Sanders. His 1,400 passing yards and 7 touchdown passes in his rookie season helped him earn a Pro Bowl. Now, it remains to be seen whether he can maintain the same level of productivity during the summer training camp and confirm hisosition as a starter.