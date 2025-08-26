brand-logo
What Is Kenny Pickett’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL QB’s Salary, Contract & More

ByAryan Mamtani

Aug 25, 2025 | 8:38 PM EDT

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

You know that moment when your friend starts bragging about their Tesla stock gains… and your eyes glaze over, wondering how much you’ve actually got compared to a grown-up quarterback? Well, buckle up, because Kenny Pickett might not be cruising in a Model S yet, but the numbers are still juicy enough to make us do a double-take.

So what’s the Ocean Township kid rocking in 2025? Try roughly $6 million in the bank. At 27, still on that rookie deal, that’s a tidy haul for a quarterback who’s been strapped into one of the league’s wilder QB rollercoasters in the Browns.

Contract-wise, Pickett’s locked into a four-year rookie deal worth about $14 million guaranteed, roughly $3.5 million a year. In 2025, his base sits just north of $2.6 million. Not exactly gold-chain money, but plenty to stack the account. Add a couple of highlight reels or endorsement checks, and suddenly that balance starts looking a lot more like a QB flex.

Kenny Pickett's $6 million—Is it enough for a QB, or just pocket change in the NFL?

