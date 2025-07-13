What Is Quinshon Judkins’ Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL RB’s Contract, Salary, Earnings & More

The Browns might’ve pulled off a heist in Round 2 of the 2025 draft with Quinshon Judkins. The kid lit it up at Ole Miss and then finished strong at Ohio State. Now he’s bringing that same fire to Cleveland. The big question? How much of a splash can he really make in Year 1? The hype is very real, and honestly? It feels earned.

There’s another side to Judkins’s story that’s just as impressive—dollars and cents. While most rookies are still figuring out their first big paycheck, Judkins seems like he’s playing the money game in rookie mode… and dominating. He’s setting himself up for the long haul. The big question? How much is Quinshon Judkins actually worth heading into 2025?

A solid rookie deal for starters

After the Browns snagged him at No. 36 overall, Judkins is about to get paid. Big time. And rightly so. His rookie deal is expected to come in around $11.4 million over four years, which averages out to about $2.85 million a season. That’s serious money for a guy who hasn’t even played a down yet, but it shows just how much the Browns believe in him. But there’s a catch.

Even as the 36th overall pick, Judkins reportedly didn’t get any fully guaranteed money in his rookie deal. It’s surprising, but it’s a sign of how the league views running backs right now. Teams just aren’t handing out guarantees like they used to. Still, the total value of his contract is strong, and if Judkins stays healthy and does his thing? The kid’s good. It’s just one more reason for him to reach that high ceiling of his.

And this year? He is looking at a base salary of $840K. Pretty standard for a second-round rookie, but still a sweet start. It’s not superstar money (yet), but it’s a solid bit of change for a guy just starting his NFL journey. And if he stays on track and hits those targets? That full $11.4 million deal is waiting. Not bad at all for your first year in the league. Moreover, he has a solid financial base as well.

NIL deals boost Judkins’ financial foundation

What sets Judkins apart from other rookies? He was stacking checks before he ever played a down in the NFL. The rookie turned his college stardom (especially at Ohio State) into a money-making machine. Thanks to the NIL era. We’re talking deals with EA Sports, Raising Cane’s, Kane Footwear, JLab, and more. While most guys were just starting to think about money, Judkins already had a solid financial head start before his NFL contract ever hit the table.

That early NIL money, combined with his rookie contract? It ends up with Judkins hitting the league in a pretty sweet spot financially. While it’s almost impossible to crunch up exact numbers, most estimates say his net worth is already sitting in the multi-million range. Not too shabby. Among the 2025 rookie class, the guy is one of the more financially set players.

Now, just imagine what these numbers could become if he does live up to the expectations. Think bigger endorsements, performance bonuses, and down the line? Maybe even a bigger contract. Way bigger. The potential payday is astronomical if things don’t go sideways.