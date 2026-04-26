“Why Another Quarterback”: Browns Fans Question Draft Decision As Shedeur Sanders’ Headache Increases

Shedeur Sanders was unfortunate in the 2025 draft, but he wasn’t immune to the 2026 draft either. Already facing uncertainty in his career, being in a QB1 battle with veteran Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns made his job more difficult by adding Taylen Green. The now-rookie was drafted as the 182nd overall pick in the draft, which is perceived by many as an unnecessary move.

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Sanders looked like the presumed starter for the 2026 season after somehow holding down the fort at Cleveland during its disastrous run last year. After shuffling through QBs, the team finally landed on the then-rookie. Sanders wasn’t entirely impressive, but he is the one who held the starting role the longest in the QB room last year. Plus, his performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 gave fans a lot of hope about him carrying the job. Sanders threw for an impressive 364 yards, three touchdowns, and added a score on the ground.

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But this offseason, Sanders was put in a tough spot as news broke of Watson’s return. According to team owner Jimmy Haslam, the veteran was looking great. Insider Mary Kay Cabot also deemed him the Browns’ QB1 should the league start tomorrow. Watson is far better than Sanders at the moment, even though he has been away from the gridiron for a long time. The Year 2 QB, however, could have still sat comfortably as the main backup in such a situation. But that position is threatened by Taylen Green’s drafting.

Green is an impressive athlete who has the potential to become a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. He passed for 2,714 yards with 19 touchdowns in 2025. At the NFL Combine, he also recorded a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, a 43.5-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump. Browns GM Andrew Berry made it clear that they drafted the quarterback based on his attributes and what he could bring to the team in the near future.

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“He has size, he has elite speed, he has a big arm,” the GM said. “He’s going to need some polish with this game, but he has the work ethic and he has the acumen to do so. So we’re looking forward to adding him to the roster and adding him to the mix in terms of competition.

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“We do believe in keeping three on the active roster and ideally a fourth on the practice squad. It’s an important position,” Berry added. “There is attrition throughout the year. And I think the other element is that it’s never a problem to have too many good players.”

There is a reason why the ‘too many cooks spoil the broth’ idiom was coined. The Browns found themselves in a difficult position last year, sure. With Watson and Gabriel out, Shedeur Sanders was the only reliable option. But there is no guarantee that these four options will be down with an injury. Watson can reach the ceiling he set for himself at the Houston Texans if he remains healthy. Gabriel could also excel as a backup. That would leave both Sanders and Green wasting away in the depth.

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Fans took to social media to voice their frustrations about this roster move.

Browns fans confused after another QB pick

“Wait…what? Why another quarterback?” one fan commented. With four capable passers on the roster, it becomes harder for Shedeur Sanders to clearly take over the QB1 role. Crowded rooms rarely work out for talented players on the roster, forcing many to look for teams that have more room. Sanders, however, will have to wait for some time before he does so, as his rookie contract runs through 2028.

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“Dawg, what are we doing? We have 3 QBs on the roster already. Why do we need another?” another fan said, raising the same concern about drafting Green. Berry said that the team is looking forward to the competition in the QB room, but there was no great need to add another one.

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Some fans were even more critical. One pointed out concerns about Green’s performance.

“Takes a lot of sacks. Throws a lot of interceptions. And is not a really accurate thrower. And that’s just at the college level. Perfect for the Browns. Another Jameis Winston,” the fan commented.

Over his career, Green has been sacked 74 times and has thrown 35 interceptions. There are also concerns about his decision-making, timing, and ability to read defenses after the snap. Green is able to make some great plays, but he is also turnover-prone. In 2019, Jameis Winston made 5,109 yards, but was picked 30 times while at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This comp is not wrong for Taylen Green.

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“YOU DUMB—— HAROLD PERKINS AND CADEN CURRY WAS THERE, AND WE ALREADY HAVE SHEDUER YOU DUMB——,” one frustrated fan wrote, while another added, “We just couldn’t help ourselves lol.”

If drafting Taylen Green was already a problem for Shedeur Sanders, imagine what this means for Perkins and Curry. Only time will tell if this move is any good for the remaining QBs on Cleveland’s roster.