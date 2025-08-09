Why Deion Sanders Is Not Attending Son Shedeur’s NFL Debut Game? What’s Keeping Coach Prime Away From the Spotlight?

Some rookies arrive at their first NFL preseason game in a suit. Some keep it casual in sweats. Shedeur Sanders? He showed up with teammate Tony Brown and a full-sized reaper prop, like he was about to lead the Browns onto the set of a Halloween special. Almost as if he were less “rookie QB” and more “special guest star” on a Halloween episode of Hard Knocks.

But the real headline wasn’t the reaper; it was the no-show. Deion Sanders, Coach Prime himself, was nowhere in sight. For anyone expecting a proud dad cameo on the sideline, his absence felt rather peculiar. But there’s a reason behind it, and Shedeur opened up about it.

NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe asked Shedeur about his dad’s no-show, and his response? Typical Shedeur. “He told his dad, Deion, don’t come out here until I earn more reps.” Yeah, the man isn’t allowing him to come unless he bears some real responsibility.