brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Why Deion Sanders Is Not Attending Son Shedeur’s NFL Debut Game? What’s Keeping Coach Prime Away From the Spotlight?

ByAryan Mamtani

Aug 8, 2025 | 8:10 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Some rookies arrive at their first NFL preseason game in a suit. Some keep it casual in sweats. Shedeur Sanders? He showed up with teammate Tony Brown and a full-sized reaper prop, like he was about to lead the Browns onto the set of a Halloween special. Almost as if he were less “rookie QB” and more “special guest star” on a Halloween episode of Hard Knocks.

But the real headline wasn’t the reaper; it was the no-show. Deion Sanders, Coach Prime himself, was nowhere in sight. For anyone expecting a proud dad cameo on the sideline, his absence felt rather peculiar. But there’s a reason behind it, and Shedeur opened up about it.

NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe asked Shedeur about his dad’s no-show, and his response? Typical Shedeur. “He told his dad, Deion, don’t come out here until I earn more reps.” Yeah, the man isn’t allowing him to come unless he bears some real responsibility.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Shedeur Sanders: Bold move or rookie mistake to keep Deion away until he earns more reps?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved