“Why Is Your Daddy Here?”: Ex-Browns Player Calls Out Deion Sanders for Showing Up at Shedeur’s Training Camp

Shedeur Sanders is currently locked in the QB1 battle at the Cleveland Browns training camp ahead of the 2026 season. Before his NFL career started after a historic draft slide in 2025, he was coached by his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, for the longest period.

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Now, Deion, the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, recently visited the Cleveland Browns training camp at the team’s practice facility located in Berea, Ohio, to watch his son practice. Speaking about the visit, former Browns linebacker Emmanuel Acho voiced concern about Deion showing up on the Speakeasy podcast.

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“What’s interesting is, if it wasn’t Deion and we’re on that team, we’re looking like, ‘Bro, why is your daddy here?’

I can only be so real with you. If mom and pop are there, a coach can only shoot you so straight. Particularly if your father is Deion Sanders… Imagine a quarterback coach trying to check Shedeur with Deion Sanders there. I can only go so hard at you if your dad is there, if your mom is there. It, again, is like bringing the puppy to the podium.

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Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh and co-host explained that there used to be parents showing up at training camp when he used to play. He further opined that Deion, being the kind of person he is, was there for Shedeur, his son, not for Shedeur, the QB.

“Eventually, T, there’s going to have to come a point where we see Shedeur succeed without Deion, because if we’re being honest, we haven’t yet,” Acho responded to T.J.’s claim.

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The Deion x Shedeur dynamic goes beyond a father-son duo as the Pro Football Hall of Famer has coached his son at Trinity Christian School, Jackson State, and the Colorado Buffaloes during his collegiate career.

In his first season without his father as his HC, Shedeur managed a 3-4 record for the Browns, throwing for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns on a 56.6% pass completion rate and a poor 68.1 passer rating last season.

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HC Todd Monken is still split on who will be the Browns’ starting QB in Week 1, with Deshaun Watson, who is back from injury, and Shedeur Sanders being the prime candidates.

During Deion’s visit, Shedeur received all first-team reps and completed 14 of 24 passes.

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By the end of day three, Shedeur had a better camp compared to Watson. As per reports, Sanders has completed 51/69 passes at a 74% pass completion rate with no picks. While Watson has thrown three interceptions to go with his 46/71 completed passes at a 65% pass completion rate.

A visit from his father seems to have sparked something within Shedeur’s game that might help him get the QB1 job at the Browns