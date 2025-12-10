brand-logo
Will David Njoku Play In Week 15? Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Announces Injury Update on TE

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 10, 2025 | 5:46 PM CEST

Things aren’t looking good for the Cleveland Browns. Already sitting at the bottom of the AFC North, they seemed to be losing hope of finishing the season with much to be happy about. Most recently, the concern has been tight end David Njoku, who went down with a knee injury in Week 14. Recent reports revealed he’s not enlisted to practice on Wednesday, leading coach Kevin Stefanski to address the situation.

“Stefanski: “I wouldn’t rule anybody out” for Sunday,” was the verdict as per NFL writer Zac Jackson on X.

This is a developing story… stay tuned. 

