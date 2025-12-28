Wishes Pour In for Dillon Gabriel as Cleveland Browns Announces Bad News for Shedeur Sanders’ Backup

Essentials Inside The Story Despite his birthday falling on gameday, Gabriel was ruled inactive due to a lingering shoulder injury

The QB was replaced on the active roster by practice squad elevation Bailey Zappe

Despite his backup status, Browns fans showed strong support on social media

Birthdays in the NFL rarely come gift-wrapped. For Dillon Gabriel, the Cleveland Browns’ backup quarterback, turning 25 on December 28 means watching from the sidelines in casual clothes as his team faces the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie quarterback has been nursing a shoulder injury since Week 14, which has relegated him to inactive status, a bitter pill for someone whose season has already taken a wrong turn.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Browns didn’t leave him hanging, though. Their official Instagram account lit up with a birthday tribute. “Gotta love a gameday birthday! Join us in sending good vibes to Dillon 🥳,” they posted, along with a carousel of Gabriel in Browns gear.

Gabriel’s birthday could have capped off perfectly with a good performance against the Steelers in Week 17. But his shoulder had been bothering him all week due to soreness. He logged limited practice on Friday and had the questionable tag slapped on. Shedeur Sanders remains the starter, and Cleveland has elevated Bailey Zappe from the practice squad, which sealed it. Gabriel would spend his birthday as a spectator.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What’s more, ever since fellow rookie Sanders took over as a starter, Gabriel’s been stuck in relief duty. His rookie season reads like a work in progress: 1-5 as a starter, seven touchdowns against two picks, but a rough 59.5% completion rate and 19 sacks across 9 games. The talent’s there, but the consistency? Still cooking.

Missing a rivalry game stings even more. The Steelers are on the hunt for an AFC North title, meaning high-stakes football; Gabriel won’t be able to study up close. Every snap matters for rookies. Even from the sidelines, gameday reps teach lessons that film study can’t replicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

No surprise the injury timing frustrated everyone. Gabriel’s development hinges on exposure, exactly what Shedeur Sanders is getting now. And sitting out Week 17 means losing a big chunk of that development. The shoulder will heal in time. But that opportunity is now gone.

The birthday coinciding with gameday had fans hoping for something special. Maybe a cameo, maybe just seeing him healthy on the sideline. They got neither; just another reminder that the NFL doesn’t do sentiment. However, the fanbase isn’t leaving him hanging either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Dawg Pound lines up for Dillon Gabriel

The inactive status on his birthday stung. But Cleveland’s Instagram post quickly became a digital birthday party, and the comments revealed everything about how the Dawg Pound views their third-round pick.

“Happy Birthday, Dillon! QB!” one fan declared, already projecting him as the future starter despite current depth chart realities and in-season struggles. That optimism has always run deep in Cleveland. They want to see their rookies shine. “Let’s get a win for Dillon 🥰,” one supporter wrote, tying team success to Gabriel’s special day like he was already a locker room cornerstone. That emotional investment suggests the fans see potential, not just statistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most telling reaction? “Hopefully he gets some playing time today 😭.” That crying emoji captured it all: hope mixed with reality. Fans knew the injury made it impossible, but still wished for magic. Meanwhile, one supporter cut straight to the heart: “Happy birthday, my favorite backup.” That phrase perfectly captures Gabriel’s weird NFL limbo. Loved by fans, respected by teammates, but stuck behind Shedeur Sanders on the depth chart.

Gabriel’s 25th birthday won’t make highlight reels. No game-winning drives, no celebratory dance. Just a shoulder injury, an inactive designation, and a fanbase that refuses to give up. For now, his NFL journey continues in the shadows, with the faithful hoping for a change.