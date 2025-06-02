Browns WR Confirms 6-Figure Decision From Rookie Contract After Shedeur Sanders Shuts Down Rolls Royce Rumors

Picture this: you’re 21 years old and just handed a multi-million dollar contract to catch footballs for a living. What’s the first thing you do? If you’re Jerry Jeudy, the answer might surprise you. The Alabama product was supposed to be the crown jewel of the 2020 wide receiver class—one of eleven wideouts taken in the first 50 picks, and the second off the board at No. 15 overall to Denver. That draft pedigree came with serious money attached. Sure, Jeudy hasn’t quite become the superstar many projected—his career has been more “solid starter” than “elite game-changer.” But here’s what’s really got people talking: how exactly does a young millionaire NFL player spend his newfound fortune? And also some rumors about Shedeur Sanders. But more on that later.

Most NFL rookies blow their first million on chains, cars, and club tabs. Jerry Jeudy? He bought his mom a house. When the former Alabama star inked his rookie deal with Denver—a fully guaranteed four-year, $15,192,974 contract with an $8.6 million signing bonus—he had nearly $9 million burning a hole in his pocket at just 21 years old. Instead of going full young-and-dumb mode, Jeudy mapped out his first million like a seasoned financial planner.

The breakdown started making waves this week after Dov Klieman dropped the details on X, showing exactly where that initial seven figures went. The numbers tell a story that’ll make your heart grow three sizes. Jeudy’s mom scored the biggest slice of the pie—a cool $300,000 for a five-bedroom house in a gated Orlando community. But he wasn’t done spoiling her yet. Another $80,000 went toward a BMW truck, because why walk to the mailbox when you can cruise in German luxury? That’s $380,000 on mom alone, and honestly, she probably deserved every penny.

Dad got his due, too, though his tastes ran a bit more modest. “My dad’s not really into cars like that, so he got a—I don’t even know what type of car, it’s like a Nissan truck. I may be wrong, but it was some type of truck. And it was like $50K, so I got him that. He wasn’t really picky about choosing which car he wanted. But I needed to get him something. That’s his everyday car; he rides with it everywhere,” Jeudy explained.

With $430,000 locked up in family gifts, Jeudy turned his attention to building wealth. He dropped $200,000 on investment property and another $310,000 into stocks, bonds, and various other investments. That’s over half his first million working for him instead of depreciating in some driveway.

The splurge? A $60,000 family shopping spree in New York City. Sixty grand sounds outrageous until you realize it represented just 6% of his total spending—pocket change compared to the house and cars. Now playing for Cleveland after last March’s trade, Jeudy’s money moves look even smarter in hindsight. While teammates like Shedeur Sanders might want to take notes.

The $500K lie that had Shedeur Sanders seeing red

Social media strikes again—this time targeting Shedeur Sanders with a half-million-dollar lie. The Browns’ rookie quarterback found himself in the crosshairs of fake news when the Twitter account “Dov Kleiman” posted a video claiming Sanders had splurged his signing bonus on a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500,000. The post read: “Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K. Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland. A much-deserved gift to himself.”

Sanders wasn’t having any of it. He fired back in the quote tweets with typical millennial directness: “Another lie… I’m focused on my team, not a car purchase!” Papa Deion Sanders jumped into the fray too, keeping his response short and sweet: “LIES!” The real story came from an unexpected source—Deion Jr., who cleared the air on his “Well Off Media” YouTube channel.

In a video titled Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING…, he revealed the Rolls was actually his, obtained as a sample for business purposes. “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it,” he explained, according to The New York Post.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Valero Alamo Bowl BYU vs Colorado DEC 26 December 26, 2024: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders 2 of the University of Colorado pre-game Media press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the NCAA Valero Alamo Bowl against BYU at the Alamodome. San Antonio, Texas. Mario Cantu/CSMCredit Image: Mario Cantu/Cal Media San Antonio Texas United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241226_faf_c04_038.jpg MarioxCantux csmphotothree337367

The whole mess highlights just how quickly misinformation spreads in the NFL rumor mill. Sanders, selected 144th overall by Cleveland in what many consider one of the most shocking draft falls of all time, has bigger concerns than luxury car gossip. Most analysts had him pegged as a first-round lock after his stellar performance leading Colorado’s turnaround under his father’s coaching.

Now in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders faces a quarterback room that’s anything but friendly. He’s battling fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, veteran Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett for a roster spot. With that kind of competition breathing down his neck, Sanders has zero time for car controversies—real or imagined. The rookie’s got his hands full proving he belongs in the NFL, not cruising around town in half-million-dollar rides.